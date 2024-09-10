Final Fantasy 14's resident controller modder is turning the MMO into a Bob Ross simulator with a paintbrush controller for the new Pictomancer job

A custom controller maker is playing Final Fantasy 14's new Pictomancer job in the most immersive way possible, essentially turning the MMO into a Bob Ross game.

Content creator SuperLouis64 reveals on Twitter that they've "finally cracked the code" after spending the weekend prototyping a paintbrush controller for the colorful mage.

I spent the weekend prototyping a Paintbrush controller for Pictomancer and I finally cracked the code!!I ended up going with the plan of having the player scan colors of paint and then literally PAINT to use the ability. So much left to build but the prototype is amazing 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BoRyBD1CG8September 10, 2024

As an accompanying video explains, the idea is to scan a color to queue up an action in-game. Once the color is detected, all you have to do is paint to use that same action. For example, if the controller detects blue, the game lines up the 'Holy in White' ability. The controller is designed to keep track of what colors are scanned in, so it looks like you go from there and see what 'happy accident' you're left with on your paper.

SuperLouis64 says there's much to do before getting what I call the Bob Ross experience off the ground, but we're moving full steam ahead. Given their record, though, I reckon it won't be long before we see something more complete. Over the years, the controller tweaker has played the MMO with everything from a pizza controller to boxing gloves.

SuperLouis64's adventures aren't limited to Final Fantasy 14, either. They've also beaten a rather hard Dark Souls boss by touching various bananas and huffed and puffed through Elden Ring with a Ring Fit Adventure controller. All of this is to say you ought to check out their YouTube channel.

Final Fantasy 14's new Dawntrail expansion, and Pictomancer by extension, is out now.

