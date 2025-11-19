Fallout co-creator Tim Cain says today's games could learn a lot from '80s games: "They add too many things thinking more of those things make the game better, when really what they do is dilute the game"

Long before he co-created the legendary RPG series Fallout, veteran game designer Tim Cain cut his teeth on old '80s games, particularly on PC and set-top console boxes, and he has some wisdom to share with today's much more "indulgent" game developers.

In a new YouTube video shared to his official channel, Cain answers a simple yet provocative question: can new games learn anything from old games? The answer is very much yes, according to Cain, and particularly from '80s games, which he says were "very, very focused, because they had to be."

That right there is crucial to Cain's point. I don't get the impression that he's turning his nose up at modern game development; instead, he's making the argument that older games did some things better by necessity, not by design. The gulf in capability between '80s hardware and today's machines is so vast that even the bare principles of game design are entirely different.