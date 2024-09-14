Acclaimed post-apocalyptic open-world indie "would have never existed" without Fallout: New Vegas

Caravan SandWitch looks nothing like your typical Bethesda or Obsidian RPG, but after learning that it's set in post-apocalyptic open-world that hasn't lost its humour, it's no surprise that it was at least partly inspired by Fallout: New Vegas.

You might remember Caravan SandWitch as the "hopeful" open-world indie that has a protagonist accidentally modelled after Family Guy's Lois Griffin - to the developer's shock and horror - but alongside the animated sitcom, it also draws inspiration from the Mojave Wasteland.

Fallout: New Vegas director Josh Sawyer posted about the new indie, specifically its versatile off-road vehicle that you can upgrade throughout the trek, writing that it reminds him so much of his own van. Caravan SandWitch's main developer then replied with surprise that one of their favorite developers gave the game a shoutout.

The vehicle in this is so My Van Coded https://t.co/T5OBVk8EySSeptember 13, 2024

"OMG I played your games as a kid," the indie's social media account replied. "New Vegas was my whole personality for at least a year!!!! (Caravan SandWitch would have never existed without it.)" Sawyer then responded that he was flattered, and "can't wait to play Caravan SandWitch when I get back!"

Josh Sawyer's not the only person to be won over by the game's sweeping landscapes and charming little details, though. Caravan SandWitch already has a 'Very Positive' rating on Steam based on a couple hundred user reviews, and its critic reviews are just as glowing, as people continue to gush about its gentle vibes and the way exploration slowly becomes more complex.

Caravan SandWitch is currently available on PC, PS5, and the Nintendo Switch.

