PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted returns this week – here's how and when to watch it

PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted is right around the corner, and if you're wondering when and how to tune in so you don't miss any of its big announcements and trailers, you're in the right place.

This year's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted – powered by Xbox Game Pass – will count down the 25 most-anticipated PC games currently in development, as decided by a council of over 120 journalists, games industry luminaries, content creators and celebrities, and chosen from a longlist of 100 games selected by our sister site PC Gamer.

Amongst all that, though, we'll be treated to brand new trailers and announcements, as well as behind-the-scenes glimpses at over 50 games. This includes a new trailer for Killing Floor 3, an upcoming co-op shooter from the creators of Black Mesa called Rogue Point, and a behind-the-scenes look at High on Life 2.

This year, our hosts will be esports icon Frankie Ward and PC Gamer's very own Midas Whittaker, in addition to narration from iconic Baldur's Gate 3 narrator Amelia Tyler. All in all, it's sounding like a very promising show, and below we've rounded up all the different ways you can tune in tomorrow.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025

2025's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted kicks off on December 4 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT / 9pm CET. As for where you can tune in, it'll be streamed from PC Gamer's YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as Twitter and Facebook. You can also watch it right here on GamesRadar+, as well as Steam, Bilibili, and GinxTV.

Several dedicated streams with localized subtitles will also be available, with options for English, French, Spanish, German, Polish, Russian, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean, in addition to ASL and BSL.

