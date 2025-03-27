English is no longer the biggest language on Steam as Chinese gamers embrace PC gaming even harder after Black Myth: Wukong

News
By published

China's domestic industry has been building up for a while

Black Myth: Wukong
(Image credit: Game Science)

Steam is very much a global gaming platform, and now, Mandarin is the most-used language on it.

According to new Steam stats posted during its GDC 2025 talk (as reported by Game Discover), over 66% of Steam users have something other than English set as their primary language. The most-popular is now Mandarin, specifically Simplified Chinese, with 33.7% of gamers using it as their go-to dialect compared to 33.5% using English and 1% using Cantonese.

The largest number of Mandarin speakers in the world are in China, where recent games like Black Myth: Wukong have invigorated the domestic games market and gotten more people into PC and console gaming. One developer says this has been a long time coming, as "we've wanted to make these kinds of games from the beginning."

Games like Genshin Impact, Infinity Nikki, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero have also been hugely successful for Chinese companies, and Tencent is a Chinese gaming giant with its fingers in a lot of pies. A lot of these games are on mobile and PC, but Wukong has proven, louder than ever, that console and PC games are worth making too.

China also has some fantastic animators and a lot of manpower according to Japanese video game developers. They say, "if you've been involved in Chinese game projects, you'll know that they use 10x more money and manpower than Japan – the scale is incomparable." They also note that the Chinese industry is more "free-spirited," and "crazy" ideas that "would never get approved in Japan" are more common.

But it won't just be China pushing the number of Mandarin speakers on Steam up. It's widely spoken in Taiwan, although many other languages are used by its residents, including Cantonese. There's also a high number of Mandarin speakers in other Asian countries such as Singapore and Malaysia, and I heard a fair amount in South Korea and Vietnam when I visited in 2023.

While you're here, check out our list of the best action games you can play right now to satiate that Black Myth itch.

See more Games News
CATEGORIES
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Games
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Ubisoft reaches deal with Tencent to create $4.3 billion mini-Ubisoft subsidiary to "spearhead development" on new Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six games
Black Myth: Wukong
English is no longer the biggest language on Steam as Chinese gamers embrace PC gaming even harder after Black Myth: Wukong
Skyrim
Ex-Bethesda dev says his new studio isn't making a "little Skyrim," but does channel a key part of the iconic RPG: "Stuff got built because somebody cared about building it"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Belly of the Beast Ise Sadaoki sending Naoe to get papers
How to retrieve the papers in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Belly of the Beast quest
Marvel Cosmic Invasion promo art showing various heroes teaming up against Annihilus
The spirit of those incredible '90s arcade comic book brawlers lives on in Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a new retro beat-em-up game from the creators of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows shoots past 3 million players and 40 million hours played with the "second-highest day 1 sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history"
Latest in News
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Ubisoft reaches deal with Tencent to create $4.3 billion mini-Ubisoft subsidiary to "spearhead development" on new Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six games
Black Myth: Wukong
English is no longer the biggest language on Steam as Chinese gamers embrace PC gaming even harder after Black Myth: Wukong
Skyrim
Ex-Bethesda dev says his new studio isn't making a "little Skyrim," but does channel a key part of the iconic RPG: "Stuff got built because somebody cared about building it"
Wyatt Russell, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen and David Harbour in Thunderbolts
The new Thunderbolts teaser namedrops the Avengers twice, less than a day after the cast was confirmed for Doomsday
Marvel Cosmic Invasion promo art showing various heroes teaming up against Annihilus
The spirit of those incredible '90s arcade comic book brawlers lives on in Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a new retro beat-em-up game from the creators of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows shoots past 3 million players and 40 million hours played with the "second-highest day 1 sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history"
More about games
The Forgotten Cellar door beneath St. Katherine&#039;s Church in Atomfall.

How to open the Forgotten Cellar door in Atomfall
Using the Signal Redirector on a signal box in Atomfall.

How to get the Signal Redirector in Atomfall
A Complete Unknown

6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (March 28 - 30)
See more latest
Most Popular
A Complete Unknown
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (March 28 - 30)
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Ubisoft reaches deal with Tencent to create $4.3 billion mini-Ubisoft subsidiary to "spearhead development" on new Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six games
Skyrim
Ex-Bethesda dev says his new studio isn't making a "little Skyrim," but does channel a key part of the iconic RPG: "Stuff got built because somebody cared about building it"
The World of Dragonlance humble book bundle
Get $207 worth of iconic D&D-inspired novels for just $18 on Humble Bundle
Masc presenting person napping on gaming chair next to Boulies MagVida desk with laptop and controller next to tea cup, lamp, and flip calendar
Chair makers Bouiles just launched a new standing desk that only takes five minutes to put together
Wyatt Russell, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen and David Harbour in Thunderbolts
The new Thunderbolts teaser namedrops the Avengers twice, less than a day after the cast was confirmed for Doomsday
Ian McKellen as Magneto in X-Men
The Avengers vs. X-Men logo may have been spotted in the latest Doomsday reveal, fueling theories for the upcoming Marvel movies
Lies of P trailer
Elden Ring Nightreign isn't pushing Lies of P to go multiplayer, but the director is "open" to co-op games in the future
Marvel Cosmic Invasion promo art showing various heroes teaming up against Annihilus
The spirit of those incredible '90s arcade comic book brawlers lives on in Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a new retro beat-em-up game from the creators of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Heath Ledger as Joker in The Dark Knight
17 years after The Dark Knight was released, Michael Caine recalls being "floored" and "terrified" by Heath Ledger's performance as the Joker