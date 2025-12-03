EA's $55 billion buyout will reportedly see Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund own 93.4% of the EA Sports FC and Battlefield 6 company

Dragon Age, Battlefield 6, and EA Sports FC owner EA is set to go private in a $55 billion buyout , and a new report claims that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) will own the vast majority of the company should the deal go ahead.

While the buyout hasn't gone through at the time of writing ( EA previously said it's "expected to close in Q1 FY27 and is subject to customary closing conditions"), assuming it does, the company will be owned by the PIF, as well as private equity firm Silver Lake, and investment firm Affinity Partners, which was formed by current US President Donald Trump's son-in-law. EA didn't previously break down what the company's ownership would look like in a post-buyout world, but according to a report from The Wall Street Journal , the PIF would own 93.4% of the company.

This reportedly comes via a filing from last month with Brazil's antitrust regulator, which also apparently says Silver Lake is set to own 5.5% of the company, while Affinity Partners would own 1.1%. Prior to the deal, the PIF already had a 9.9% stake in EA, which it'll be rolling over as long as the buyout goes ahead. It's already been revealed that the consortium will be financing $20 billion of the deal with debt , too.