Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined makes the original JRPG's choices actually matter with a brand new possible ending "that's never been seen before in previous iterations"

Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined adds a new, never-before-seen ending as a possible outcome in addition to the original game's single conclusion, says the remake's producer, Takeshi Ichikawa.

Talking to Game Informer, Ichikawa revealed that even longtime fans of Dragon Quest 7 who've played through the game multiple times will be able to experience a whole new ending, depending on the choices they make throughout the campaign.

"[Reimagined] follows the narrative of the original story, but depending on some of the [...] player choices, players will get to see a new conclusion that's never been seen before in previous iterations," Ichikawa said. "So, even players who have played previous versions of Dragon Quest VII, they'll still get to have this fresh narrative experience with Reimagined."

Although Ichikawa didn't specify which choices specifically will impact the trajectory of the story, it's safe to assume that at least some dialogue choices will have consequences, which is pretty huge for me as a fan of the series who's always wanted to see a little more story agency. It also seems like a big moment for the series generally, which has traditionally offered very linear stories and largely superficial dialogue options.

In terms of endings specifically, Dragon Quest plays around a lot with "true endings" as well as bad and good endings, but Ichikawa suggested your ending will differ based on several different choices, which - unless I'm forgetting something from a spinoff or mobile game or something - would be a series first.

Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined is out February 5 on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Switch 2, and Switch.

Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined takes the original JRPG's bloated story and cuts "subplots that have little or no direct relevance" to the main quest, but also adds "entirely new scenarios"