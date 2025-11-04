Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined makes the original JRPG's choices actually matter with a brand new possible ending "that's never been seen before in previous iterations"

"Even players who have played previous versions of Dragon Quest VII, they'll still get to have this fresh narrative experience with Reimagined"

Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined adds a new, never-before-seen ending as a possible outcome in addition to the original game's single conclusion, says the remake's producer, Takeshi Ichikawa.

Talking to Game Informer, Ichikawa revealed that even longtime fans of Dragon Quest 7 who've played through the game multiple times will be able to experience a whole new ending, depending on the choices they make throughout the campaign.

