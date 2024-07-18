BioWare legend says "super" Dragon Age: The Veilguard fans making "a lot of really educated guesses" probably know more about the RPG than they think

BioWare veteran Mark Darrah reveals that longtime "super fans" of the fantasy RPG series might already know what's to come in Dragon Age: The Veilguard - or at least some of it.

The decade-long wait for a new Dragon Age entry is quickly coming to an end, meaning that fan theories are doing rounds online as players speculate - but these speculations could come to fruition, according to former executive producer Mark Darrah. Speaking in an interview with Game Informer , Darrah discusses The Veilguard's place within the Dragon Age series and "super fans" and how their "educated guesses" fit into it.

"Dragon Age has always been about change. Every game has had a new protagonist, and it's been exploring its own space all the time, and this game is no different," says Darrah. The Veilguard "does a good job of bridging that gap" between games. "The really super fans of Dragon Age have actually made a lot of really educated guesses, and some of them are pretty right about where the franchise is going."

While established fans coming all the way from Origins to The Veilguard may have a better idea of where the fourth game is headed, developers want newer players familiar with just Inquisition to understand "what the franchise is really about," too. Darrah explains, "It's about a new protagonist, it's about change, it's about evolution," and says not to "come in expecting a direct sequel."

The Veilguard is "something new, something that evolves, something that is greater than what came before," as Darrah describes - "the same as each game before it." As for fans' "educated guesses" and which of them are "pretty right," only time will tell. The upcoming Dragon Age game is set to launch sometime this fall, so if you excuse me, I'm going to spend the next few months or so deep-diving my way through online forums.

