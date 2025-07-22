Donkey Kong Bananza player spends over 4 hours pushing its destruction to the absolute limit by smashing up an entire level: "Well, that took a while"
And that's one of the smaller levels too
Donkey Kong Bananza players are pushing the game's destruction to its limits by leveling entire areas.
The Super Mario Odyssey team is perhaps best known for the freeform nature of their games. While the games by the studio do have intended ways to complete them, thanks to the mechanics, it's a common sight to see players finding roundabout ways to complete objectives. Donkey Kong Bananza takes things to the next level, as not only were players finding speedrun tech on day one, but DK's ability to destroy terrain can lead to you being able to skip puzzles entirely, or y'know, just destroy the level.
Well that took a while pic.twitter.com/SXtJo95UelJuly 20, 2025
Super Smash Bros. YouTuber PJiggles – who has proven many times before that he is not afraid to spend inordinate amounts of time on things for the love of the game with his videos – is one such player who seeks to push the limits of the game. In a tweet that simply reads "Well that took a while," PJiggles revealed that they had destroyed everything possible in the game's second area – the Hilltop Layer.
While the Hilltop Layer is one of the more basic areas in Donkey Kong Bananza, it wasn't some breezy feat, as PJiggles mentioned that as a whole, destroying the entire level took him "about 4 hours and 15 minutes." It's also worth noting that PJiggles has access to the Elephant Bananza, which allows DK to take away massive amounts of terrain very quickly, so if you were to punch your way through the entire level, it may take far longer.
My Donkey Kong Bananza playthrough is being haunted by the remains of numerous iconic enemies and allies from classics like Donkey Kong Country.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.