Donkey Kong Bananza player spends over 4 hours pushing its destruction to the absolute limit by smashing up an entire level: "Well, that took a while"

The Super Mario Odyssey team is perhaps best known for the freeform nature of their games. While the games by the studio do have intended ways to complete them, thanks to the mechanics, it's a common sight to see players finding roundabout ways to complete objectives. Donkey Kong Bananza takes things to the next level, as not only were players finding speedrun tech on day one , but DK's ability to destroy terrain can lead to you being able to skip puzzles entirely, or y'know, just destroy the level.

Super Smash Bros. YouTuber PJiggles – who has proven many times before that he is not afraid to spend inordinate amounts of time on things for the love of the game with his videos – is one such player who seeks to push the limits of the game. In a tweet that simply reads "Well that took a while," PJiggles revealed that they had destroyed everything possible in the game's second area – the Hilltop Layer.

While the Hilltop Layer is one of the more basic areas in Donkey Kong Bananza, it wasn't some breezy feat, as PJiggles mentioned that as a whole, destroying the entire level took him "about 4 hours and 15 minutes." It's also worth noting that PJiggles has access to the Elephant Bananza, which allows DK to take away massive amounts of terrain very quickly, so if you were to punch your way through the entire level, it may take far longer.

