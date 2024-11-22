Manor Lords dev says he's "looking forward" to updates following changes in fan requests for the city builder: "A sign things are moving forward I hope"

Following criticism of his city builder's updates , the mastermind "solo" developer behind Manor Lords reveals that fans' requests for content changes and patches are evolving - and it's filled him with hope for the future.

Speaking in an online post , the dev describes a recent shift in feedback from players and says it serves as a good sign for what's to come. "It makes me happy," writes Slavic Magic, "to see players openly requesting AI cities now instead of more economy refactors or simple industry types." He calls it a "sign things are moving forward I hope," and concludes by stating that he's personally "looking forward to it."

It makes me happy to see players openly requesting AI cities now instead of more economy refactors or simple industry types. A sign things are moving forward I hope, looking forward to it.November 21, 2024

In a previous thread , the dev faced criticism regarding Manor Lords' updates and their content as a fan stated that Slavic Magic focuses "too much" on issues that "are not important or necessary" rather than things like "AI" or "other new stuff." Other players have since chimed in, similarly asking for AI cities and "new features/content" for the city builder - requests that seem to have now caught the creator's eye.

There's no telling what Slavic Magic has in store for fans, but it sounds like he's more than aware of what the community wants and is ready to kick it all into gear. It's nothing new for the dev, either, as he always seems happy to take feedback to heart - after all, he frequently releases patches addressing players' requests like the recent one bringing changes to ale and water distribution following commentary from fans.

Love Manor Lords? Here are some of the best city-building games to check out next.