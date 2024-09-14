Indie city-builder's complete overhaul and 50% discount means user reviews have "never been so high"

Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles is reaching new heights after a complete game-wide overhaul.

You might remember The Falconeer as that flight-combat launch title for Xbox Series X|S that had you flying a massive, fierce bird across some gorgeous clouds and crashing waves. It was awesome, and solo developer Tomas Sala followed it up with a complete left-turn into a new genre.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles came out as a "dynamic strategy game where you build, expand and defend a grand civilization, with modes ranging from peaceful creativity to intense warfare," all set in the same cloudy, dramatic world as its predecessor.

Bulwark was already an accomplished, well-received city-builder, but Sala recently published an update that was so transformative, the game also changed names from Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles to Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles. The, ahem, evolution comes from the open-world content doubling, progression becoming much clearer, and a new Total Conquest mode that puts you up against every possible faction in the game all at the same time. Chaos.

The sweeping changes have certainly made a difference, though. Salas recently tweeted to say that "you folks are digging the evolution," alongside a screenshot of the game's recent Steam user reviews that were 97% positive. "That's insane, it's never been this high, for an experimental game that messes up the conventions..." More user reviews have been logged in the days since thanks to a massive 50% discount that lasts until September 20.

