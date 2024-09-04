Indie city-builder gets an update so huge that its solo dev is changing the game's name to match: "It marks what I consider as close to a 1.0 version as I can deliver"
Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is now Bulwark: Evolution
The solo dev behind city-building sandbox game Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles has changed the name of his game to Bulwark: Evolution, as a massive update rolls out with a new mode, double the open-world content, and more, bringing it "as close to a 1.0 version as I can deliver."
You might remember that indie developer Tomas Sala announced a completely separate name change for Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles back in May, when he joked that its "full title" was now "Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, a bloody creative sandbox not a fucking strategy game, build some cool shit expect no endgame cuz a sandbox." Today's rebrand isn't the result of clear frustration, however – it's to signify just how much the game has, well, evolved thanks to this plethora of new changes.
Alongside the original Bulwark experience that existing players will know well, as well as its freebuild mode, Evolution brings with it Total Conquest – a challenging mode that'll set you off at war with every possible faction in the game. It sounds like pure chaos, and a press release teases that both the scale and frequency of the raids we'll face will be like nothing we've "ever seen before."
On top of that, there's fresh mechanics to dive into (including new fortresses to unlock), progression has been made clearer, and as mentioned further above, the open-world content has been doubled. Needless to say, even if you've poured hours upon hours of your time into Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, it sounds like there's tons more to do now.
In a new statement, Sala says that "it'd be a disaster" for him to run an early access campaign, since "I don't even know at launch where the game is gonna end up in six months." Even so, in Bulwark: Evolution's case, he's "still working away as if every week is a new launch."
While there are some massive changes being rolled out here, this isn't the end of Sala's work on the game. "Bulwark: Evolution isn't the endgame; for me, it marks what I consider as close to a 1.0 version as I can deliver, but it's just another jumping off point," he adds.
Bulwark's chunky new update is rolling out on PC today, with the plan for it to follow on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One later in the month.
