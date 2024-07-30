Hit city builder Manor Lords is getting a new feature players have been begging for: "One quality of life feature a day keeps the negative review away"

Manor Lords is set to get another quality of life feature that city-building enthusiasts have been hoping for, which should make managing the production of goods way more straightforward.

In a new Twitter post, kind-of-solo developer Greg Styczeń has teased a screenshot of a new feature that we can expect to roll out in an upcoming patch. As you can see here under the 'advanced' tab of the Dyer's Workshop, it'll soon be possible to set a 'consumption limit' as well as a 'production limit,' which sounds like a perfect way of making sure you don't burn through your entire supply of resources, or produce more goods than you need.

Presumably, this won't just apply to the Dyer's Workshop – after all, players have been calling for production limits to be added for some time now. It's a relatively small change, but should make a massive difference as you'll seemingly no longer have to manually pause the production of goods by clicking onto the buildings making them. Styczeń seems hopeful that this might boost the game's reviews, too: "One quality of life feature a day keeps the negative review away?"

It's not clear exactly when this feature will be available, but we do know that Manor Lords is set to get a significant update in the coming weeks that'll upgrade the city builder to Unreal Engine 5 , as well as add the long-awaited fishing ponds , so perhaps it could come as part of that? Styczeń has teased that the Unreal Engine 5 upgrade "should result in a smoother overall experience," so stay tuned. In the meantime, players can get their hands on a selection of new coats of arms designs , including two that feature snakes – something which "medieval games for some reason never add," so that's pretty neat.

