A year later, barely any of Cities: Skylines 2's first-year DLC has actually launched and now it's all been delayed again

We're closing in on the one-year anniversary of the launch of Cities: Skylines 2, and developer Colossal Order is still working on addressing some fundamental issues with the city-building game. Now, all of the game's remaining first-year DLC has been delayed once again.

The Modern Architecture and Urban Promenades Creator Packs have been completed by their creators, but the devs say that the Asset Editor is taking priority as "one of the most crucial remaining features in fulfilling our promise to make mods fully available in-game," according to a Steam post.

"To ensure we don’t split our focus, we’ve made the decision to push the release of the Creator Packs to Q4. This will also affect the upcoming release of Bridges & Ports Expansion that will instead come in Q2 2025. We will continue dedicating our efforts to the base game before shifting focus to paid content. Our goal is to ensure the community is satisfied with the state of the game, and once we’ve achieved that, we’ll be excited to release these amazing packs to you!"

That now means that the Bridges & Ports expansion - the game's first major piece of DLC - has been delayed for a full year past its original intended release window of Q2 2024. For those of you keeping track at home, here's how the game's first-year DLC roadmap has worked out so far.

Beach Properties - originally intended to release Q4 2023, released March 25, 2024, immediately removed from sale and added to the base game after negative response

Deluxe Relax radio station - originally intended to release Q4 2023, released March 25, 2024

Urban Promenades and Modern Architecture Creator Packs - originally intended to release Q1 2024, now set to launch Q4 2024

Soft Rock and Cold Wave radio stations - originally intended to release Q1 and Q2 2024, now set to launch Q4 2024

Bridges & Ports expansion - originally intended to release Q2 2024, now set to launch Q2 2025

All these DLC delays aren't necessarily bad things, since it means the developers are focused on more fundamental upgrades to the base game. But the fact that Colossal Order is still working on getting Cities: Skylines 2 up to snuff some 11 months later is a pretty devastating comment on the state the game launched in.

Cities: Skylines 2's console ports have been delayed indefinitely due to missed "stability and performance targets."