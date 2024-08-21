Celebrate adorable narrative puzzle game Sunset Hills' release with a new trailer
Hero Nico has a past to uncover
Hand-drawn puzzle adventure Sunset Hills is out today, and to celebrate, it just got a new trailer at the Future Games Show at Gamescom Presented by Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII.
Seven years after the war, soldier-turned-writer Nico steps on a train, and back into his past. As you accompany him through his journey, you'll guide him through a beautiful, hand-drawn, Victorian-inspired world - and if that didn't sound adorable enough by itself, the inhabitants of Nico's world are all dogs!
As the true purpose behind Nico's trip begins to make itself clear, you'll help him solve puzzles, all while meeting an eclectic cast of former and future friends. Sunset Hills' traditional point-and-click adventuring is accompanied by 3D puzzling, as Nico gathers items to help him on his adventure, plays carnival games, makes fresh pasta and much, much more.
The latest game from prolific puzzle game developers Cotton Game (the studio behind the acclaimed Isoland series), Sunset Hills is out right now, but if you want a little taster of Nico's adventure before you get properly stuck in, you'll also be able to check out the Sunset Hills demo, which is currently live on Steam. And there's good news for console gamers too - Sunset Hills is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles, so it shouldn't be too long before everyone can join Nico's journey.
If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.
