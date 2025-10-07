7 of my favorite Halloween board games have been slashed in price for Prime Day

So far as I'm concerned, there are few better ways to settle in for spooky season than by dimming the lights and breaking out some Halloween board games. And if you're hoping to summon a horror-themed tabletop game night of your own, today's Prime Day discounts are doing you a solid with major price cuts on many of my favorites.

Mysterium, Betrayal at House on the Hill, Nemesis, and Mansions of Madness are just a few of the Prime Day board game deals that have seen their prices cut more thoroughly than the victims of a slasher movie. These are some of my go-to choices when it comes to preparing a Halloween board game night, and a few even qualify for our list of the best board games. That means it's well worth grabbing them while they're cheap if you'd like to prepare a scary session of your own. Just be sure to move quickly; the Prime Day discounts won't last beyond October 8. You'll also need to be a Prime member to get a few of the offers listed below, but that's where Amazon's free trial may come in handy for those of us who aren't signed up yet...

Nemesis | $159.99 $106.48 at Amazon

Save $53 - My friend and longtime GamesRadar+ contributor Ian Stokes insists that this is one of the best horror board games around, if not his favorite tabletop game overall (which isn't surprising, seeing as he gave it five stars in his Nemesis review). That's why such a massive price cut caught my eye in today's Prime Day savings. This game normally hovers at around $143 most of the time, so it's much better value right now. If you enjoy exploration-heavy games with a hefty dose of tension because you don't know who you can trust, this is the one to go for.



Buy it if:

✅ You love co-op games with a twist

✅ You want something extra creepy



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have time for an intense game



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $106.48



UK price: £109.99 £93.49 at Amazon

Betrayal at House on the Hill | $55.99 $39.02 at Amazon

Save $17 - This is my personal favorite horror board game, as you might be able to guess from my glowing Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd Edition review. I think it's one of the best horror games for most people, because it strikes a superb balance between accessibility with strategic scares. It's inspired by schlocky horror films and sees you uncovering a haunted mansion room by room across 50 unique scenarios. It rarely goes below $45, so it's got good bang for buck right now too.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a Halloween game for everyone

✅ You like a bit of strategy



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something deeper



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $38.02



UK price: £41.99 £36.99 at Amazon

Twisted Cryptids | $20 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - This new game got a glowing write-up in our Twisted Cryptids review, and it's not hard to see why. Engrossing take-that action keeps things fast-paced, a cute theme will appeal to fans of all things spoopy, and surprising tactical depth means you can dig your way out from any bad luck you might have. My pal and longtime freelancer for the site, Katie Wickens, was full of praise for this one, to the point that Twisted Cryptids quickly shot to the top of my own most-wanted list.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a fast-paced Halloween game

✅ You prefer cute-n-spooky to scary



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd like a truly scary game



Price check:

💲 Miniature Market | Unavailable



UK price: £19.99 £15.99 at Wayland Games

Horrified | $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - There have plenty of Horrified sequels since this one launched a few years ago, but I still don't think any have beaten the original in terms of Halloween goodness. As noted in my piece on why you should play the Horrified board game, this team exercise absolutely nails being caught between a rock and a hard place. Your aim is to best a host of classic creatures (like Dracula and the Creature from the Black Lagoon) before they chow down on villagers, but each one requires a specific tactic to beat. The more you work on those, the more likely it is they'll be left unchecked to eat civilians. It's a great hook, and this is a far better price than the $40 or so it normally is.



Buy it if:

✅ You enjoy team games

✅ You like classic gothic horror



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something scarier



Price check:

💲 Walmart | Unavailable



UK price: £39.99 £29.99 at Zatu Games

Alien: Fate of The Nostromo | $34.99 $24.49 at Amazon

Save $10 - Want something more beginner-friendly? This adaptation of the first Alien is surprisingly good, as mentioned in my Alien: Fate of The Nostromo review. It's easy to get into and won't take up as much of your time as some other games on this list, but it still provides a tense experience you won't soon forget. This price is better than the batting average too, so that's helpful.



Buy it if:

✅ You're not a big board gamer

✅ You want something simpler



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer a deeper, more strategic experience



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $31



UK price: £50.99 £43 at Amazon

Mysterium | $54.99 $33.49 at Amazon

Save $21 - Love team games? This is an excellent one with a creepy twist. One of you plays as a murder victim trying to solve their own case from beyond the grave, but they can't communicate with their allies in the land of the living beyond abstract cards. Everyone else has to puzzle out their meaning before time's up, which is a unique kind of challenge that should grab everyone by the collar. This one is more commonly $43, so that's not a bad price on the whole.



Buy it if:

✅ You enjoy quirky team games

✅ You want something a little different



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer a very strategic kind of game



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $33.49



UK price: £37 £30.40 at Magic Madhouse

Mansions of Madness | $119.99 $74.49 at Amazon

Save $45 - If you already love games like Betrayal at House on the Hill but are ready for something meatier, I can't recommend Mansions of Madness enough. It takes a similar concept and beefs it up with a layer of Cthulhu cosmic horror and even an interactive app. Seeing as its usual cost is more like $86, you're saving a decent chunk of change as well.



Buy it if:

✅ You'd like a more complex horror experience

✅ You enjoy cosmic horror/the Cthulhu mythos



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't like relying on apps



Price check:

💲Walmart | $87.97



UK price: £109.99 £77.89 at Amazon

Only able to pick one of the above? While they're all excellent for a variety of reasons, I'd say to prioritize Betrayal at House on the Hill if you want something more accessible but still extremely eerie. Meanwhile, Nemesis is the only choice for me if you want a deeper game with more layered tactics and tabletop politicking.

Don't play many board games, or hoping to get something you don't need a degree to understand? Betrayal fits the bill very nicely. It's straightforward to play thanks to a randomized board you'll uncover as you explore the house, and the rooms/items you find trigger one of 50 'Haunt' missions that might turn one of your group against you. This makes it easy to follow, but it's got enough depth for strategizing.

(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, Nemesis is a much more elaborate game, but is many degrees more satisfying as a result. In terms of gameplay, they're fundamentally similar; you discover the board as you go, there are external threats to face, and you have to work as a team to overcome them. However, it adds a dash of spice via secret objectives that might pit you against your party, forcing you to sabotage their efforts in order to win. It's cunning and absolutely engrossing, so it comes highly recommended.

Naturally, these aren't the only good offers worth paying attention to this Prime Day. The overall Prime Day gaming deals are pretty strong in 2025, with price cuts on everything from PS5 games to hardware. Our team's been busy rounding up the most tempting discounts, so take a look if you want to save as much as possible ahead of the Holiday season.

