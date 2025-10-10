Battlefield 6 lead calls generative AI "very seducing," but says it was only used in the game's earliest stages "to allow for more time and more space to be creative"

There won't be anything generated by AI in Battlefield 6 at launch, but one lead called the tech "very seducing."

Speaking to the BBC, VP general manager of Battlefield's European studios Rebecka Coutaz clarified that we won't see anything made by AI in today's shooter, though that doesn't mean EA isn't using the tech already. Apparently generative AI was used during the game's earliest planning stages "to allow more time and more space to be creative."

The reason why the controversial tech wasn't used throughout development is because, according to Coutaz, there isn't any way for it to be incorporated into most developer's daily routines. The Battlefield lead is still hopeful about its future, though: "If we can break the magic with AI it will help us be more innovative and more creative."

Design director Fasahat Salim was also optimistic, sating it is "not anything to be scared of in our industry" - "Especially as we work in an environment at the bleeding edge of technology - we're kind of used to things changing."

If developers themselves feel like it's useful tech, sure, but this newfound optimism raises some eyebrows since EA is set to be acquired for $55 billion in a leveraged buyout, which means the publisher will take on about $20 billion in debt and investors are reportedly eager to see EA cut costs using AI to fill said money hole.

