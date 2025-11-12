New Baldur's Gate 3 mod restores some very cute dialogue between Withers and a spunky Tiefling child, and I'm gonna need Larian to tell my why it was cut

A new Baldur's Gate 3 mod restores a cut scene with dialogue between Withers and the Tiefling child Arabella, and I'm genuinely confused as to why it was cut from the final game.

As spotted by PC Gamer, YouTuber SlimX managed to uncover a bit of scrapped dialogue "via a simple scripting adjustment," and due to popular demand, the mod is available for download on SlimX's Patreon for free.

It's a brief and relatively inconsequential exchange, but it really humanizes the undead seneschal in a way the game rarely does. In it, we see Arabella absolutely roast Withers, who takes it like a champ despite taking issue with her calling him "Bone Man" for the first time. That's right, this scene shows the origins of Arabella's on-the-nose nickname for Withers, and it's so damn cute.

"'Withers'? I'm not gonna remember that! I'm calling you 'Bone Man'," Arabella says to disapproval from Withers. She also says he's "funny" and "like my grandpa when he didn't get his nap." Withers seems to have a soft spot for Arabella and takes her jabs patiently, before transitioning into the tragic scene we get in the final game. Actually, maybe that's why the scene was cut. It might be a little jarring to go from getting teased by a young child to informing her that her parents are dead.

It's unclear whether the scene was cut intentionally or is effectively hidden from players due to a scripting error, but either way, I'm happy we're able to see another side to Bone Daddy.

