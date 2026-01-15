As notorious 'Adult Only' Animal Crossing: New Horizons island shuts down after 5 years, creator thanks Nintendo for "turning a blind eye" for so long: "I apologize from the bottom of my heart"

One infamous adult-themed Animal Crossing: New Horizons island has closed its doors as its creator claims Nintendo has deleted its Dream Address, stopping visitors from seeing its raunchy secrets.

As reported by Automaton, Twitter user @churip_ccc is the player behind the so-called adult-only island, which has been alive and kicking since 2020. As shown in an old video tour, it includes everything from its own red-light district to a love hotel, strip club, and casino. It might just be the opposite of the wholesome experience Nintendo had in mind when creating the game.