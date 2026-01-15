As notorious 'Adult Only' Animal Crossing: New Horizons island shuts down after 5 years, creator thanks Nintendo for "turning a blind eye" for so long: "I apologize from the bottom of my heart"

One infamous adult-themed Animal Crossing: New Horizons island has closed its doors as its creator claims Nintendo has deleted its Dream Address, stopping visitors from seeing its raunchy secrets.

As reported by Automaton, Twitter user @churip_ccc is the player behind the so-called adult-only island, which has been alive and kicking since 2020. As shown in an old video tour, it includes everything from its own red-light district to a love hotel, strip club, and casino. It might just be the opposite of the wholesome experience Nintendo had in mind when creating the game.

Well, now it's claimed that Nintendo might not have taken too kindly to the island, even if it's taken more than five years to do anything about it. "Actually, just a day before the update, the Dream Address for the Adult Island was deleted by Nintendo," churip_ccc claims in a tweet (translated by Automaton). "To Nintendo, I apologize from the bottom of my heart. Or rather, thank you for turning a blind eye for more than five years."