Life is Strange Double Exposure raises questions about powers in the universe that I've been thinking about for a long time

Every Life is Strange game has one big thing in common: paranormal powers. Max Caulfield's Rewind ability in Arcadia Bay kickstarted the narrative adventure series' supernatural roots, which was then built upon by Daniel Diaz in Life is Strange 2, who could use Telekinesis. Though prequel Before the Storm used Talk Back in dialog rather than Chloe's ability to manipulate time or move objects, there did seem to be the implication that Rachel Amber may have had some kind of power within her. Empathy then became the focus in Life is Strange: True Colors, with protagonist Alex Chen being able to feel and even channel the emotions of those around her.

With the release of Life is Strange: Double Exposure , Max is back once again, and with her return comes the introduction of a new power. The latest entry does stumble in places – see our Life is Strange: Double Exposure review for more on that – but the way it seems to be building up to something with its leading ending has got me reflecting back on the series and the nature of these inexplicable abilities that certain people in the universe have. I've always liked the way the series has never really tried to explain why there are powers, or why it is that only some people seem to have them. I've long held a theory of my own, and in many ways, I kind of hope we never get a proper answer because of it.

Personal powers

(Image credit: Dontnod)

There's a line in Life is Strange 2 that first got me thinking about how people come to have powers in this world. The second entry in the series is a personal favorite of mine thanks to the dynamic of the Diaz brothers and the important themes it explores. Instead of actually using a power yourself in the role of Sean, you're guiding and influencing your younger brother Daniel who comes into a mysterious Telekinesis ability at the beginning of the story. When he starts to learn to control his power in a later episode to help create a sculpture, Daniel remarks that it's the first time he's used it to build something, and adds that "I usually just use it because I have to."

Choices choices (Image credit: Square Enix) Life is Strange Remastered Collection shows how powerful a time rewind mechanic can be

As a young boy, Daniel is still learning about himself and how to navigate his own feelings as the brothers go through several hardships. His power often manifests when his emotions are running high, or it's a response to what's going on around him. To me, I've always felt that the people in Life is Strange access their powers because the situations they find themselves in warrant it. It happens out of necessity a lot of the time, as though stressful or upsetting circumstances awaken an innate ability within them that they use to try and cope or resolve whatever issues they're faced with.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Max in the original Life is Strange can suddenly use a Rewind power when she witnesses Chloe get shot in the school bathroom. Max's desire to stop this tragedy sparks her Rewind ability, revealing she can turn back time as she literally reaches out to try and prevent the shooting. Likewise, Daniel's power seems to be emotionally driven, with it first coming to the surface after witnessing a traumatic event. It's never actually made clear if Rachel Amber has a power, nor is it seemingly made an official part of the story, but after she discovers some troubling truths about her family, her emotional response seems to affect the wind, which causes a fire she starts with a lighter to blaze more intensely.

Life is Strange: True Colors then shifts slightly, but the powers still come to the surface as a result of the character's experiences. Alex Chen's difficult upbringing in the foster system and her personal history seem to bring about her ability to channel and feel the emotions of others. I'm even more convinced that the powers surface out of need and reflect the personal struggles of the characters thanks to Double Exposure's exploration of Max. Still grappling with her past, it's established that she's been avoiding using her Rewind ability after the events of Arcadia Bay. But when her close friend Safi is murdered, her desire to help her friend and uncover the truth seems to awaken her new timeline Shift power that helps her investigate.

The future

(Image credit: Square Enix)

What sets apart Double Exposure from the rest, though, is that Max isn't the only one with an ability. Usually, the leading character is the only figure in the story that can pull off supernatural feats, but since it's set in the same universe, we know there are others out there that have them. The difference here is that other seemingly-empowered characters are looking for answers at the end of the game. Perhaps to better understand why they have them, or how many others are out there? It's implied more is yet to come that will follow up on Max's latest adventure, but a big part of me hopes we won't actually get those answers – even if they prove my theory right.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The powers have always made the Life is Strange series stand out, not only in terms of the stories they explore, but how they allow us to navigate them as players. Whether it be rewinding time, helping our brother deal with his ability, using empathy, or moving between timelines, each one offers something different and befits the circumstances and events of the character who can use them. I'm not sure what to expect in the future, but I'm certainly curious to see where the series will go next, and what it might explore when it comes to the nature of powers.

For more, check out our pick of the best game stories.