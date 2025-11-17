Dispatch dev says "there was no glitch" causing a bad ending, it's just you

AdHoc explains concerns of bugged episodes

Z-Team gather around Invisigal in Dispatch to celebrate her win
(Image credit: AdHoc Studio)

Addressing some feverish whispers in the Dispatch community, developer AdHoc Studios says people aren't being served the game's bad ending due to a suspected glitch. That's just how it works.

Needless to say, big, big, big-ol' spoilers for Dispatch ahead. To avoid them, please have the closest adventurer place a bucket over your head.

Previously, another player asked about a potential bug in Episode 8 triggering this ending. Here again, Polly stressed there's "no bug. Succeeding or failing as Invisigal's mentor is not solely tied to the choices you make as Robert, but also the decisions you make as her dispatcher across the season's shifts. If you find yourself making the same choices and still getting a specific ending, try replaying the shifts as well."

Responding to yet another user who asked if this ending is heavily weighted by Episodes 7 and 8 specifically, Polly added: "Nope, it doesn't only take those episodes into account. Like I said, it's not just about choices but also shift gameplay."