Dispatch dev says "there was no glitch" causing a bad ending, it's just you

Addressing some feverish whispers in the Dispatch community, developer AdHoc Studios says people aren't being served the game's bad ending due to a suspected glitch. That's just how it works.

Needless to say, big, big, big-ol' spoilers for Dispatch ahead. To avoid them, please have the closest adventurer place a bucket over your head.

As The Gamer spotted, a non-trivial chunk of Dispatch players have vented about winding up with the ending where Invisigal descends into villainy and kills Shroud despite spending a ton of time with the character and notionally leaning toward the path of a hero.

Polly, a registered admin of AdHoc on the official Dispatch Discord server, waded into the concerns here to set the record straight. Referring to one major potential branch in the story, one user wondered, "Is the glitch with Invisigal always killing Shroud fixed?"

"There was no glitch that caused Invisigal to always kill Shroud," Polly replied. "Succeeding or failing as Invisigal's mentor is not solely tied to the choices you make as Robert, but also the decisions you make as her dispatcher across the season's shifts."

Previously, another player asked about a potential bug in Episode 8 triggering this ending. Here again, Polly stressed there's "no bug. Succeeding or failing as Invisigal's mentor is not solely tied to the choices you make as Robert, but also the decisions you make as her dispatcher across the season's shifts. If you find yourself making the same choices and still getting a specific ending, try replaying the shifts as well."

Responding to yet another user who asked if this ending is heavily weighted by Episodes 7 and 8 specifically, Polly added: "Nope, it doesn't only take those episodes into account. Like I said, it's not just about choices but also shift gameplay."