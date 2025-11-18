Subnautica 2 studio was working on a secret game code named Project Labrador before Unknown Worlds leads were fired, and ex-CEO says he still hopes "to see that game come to light"

The Subnautica movie has seemingly also been put on ice

(Image credit: Krafton)

The fierce legal dispute between former Subnautica 2 studio leads and publisher Krafton has now reached its trial stage, revealing new angles of the two opponents' fight for a $250-million earnout ex-Subnautica heads say they're due, and Krafton suggests they don't deserve. Krafton has provided GamesRadar+ a transcript of the November 17 court session; during the session, fired CEO Ted Gill implies Krafton is also holding back developer Unknown Worlds from releasing a secret game and Subnautica movie adaptation.

When asked if he wants his position at Unknown Worlds reinstated, Gill responds, "Absolutely, yes." When asked why, Gill gives three main reasons: to see Subnautica 2 launch, to watch the Subnautica movie fired studio co-founder Charlie Cleveland was apparently working on, and to have the unannounced title code named Project Labrador "come to light."