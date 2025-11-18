Subnautica 2 studio was working on a secret game code named Project Labrador before Unknown Worlds leads were fired, and ex-CEO says he still hopes "to see that game come to light"

The fierce legal dispute between former Subnautica 2 studio leads and publisher Krafton has now reached its trial stage, revealing new angles of the two opponents' fight for a $250-million earnout ex-Subnautica heads say they're due, and Krafton suggests they don't deserve. Krafton has provided GamesRadar+ a transcript of the November 17 court session; during the session, fired CEO Ted Gill implies Krafton is also holding back developer Unknown Worlds from releasing a secret game and Subnautica movie adaptation.

When asked if he wants his position at Unknown Worlds reinstated, Gill responds, "Absolutely, yes." When asked why, Gill gives three main reasons: to see Subnautica 2 launch, to watch the Subnautica movie fired studio co-founder Charlie Cleveland was apparently working on, and to have the unannounced title code named Project Labrador "come to light."

"We've been working tirelessly for three and a half years on Subnautica 2. The release was imminent," Gill says, alluding to Unknown Worlds' originally desired August 14, 2025 launch. "And to have that just taken from you at the last moment is hard." Krafton terminated Gill, Cleveland, and co-founder Max McGuire