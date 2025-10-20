Silksong fans discover how to put Hornet in jail for life and ruin their saves, which no one should do willingly unless they love suffering

Before we go any further, let it be known that – ideologically – I don't think anyone should go to prison, and especially not the needle-and-thread princess Hornet. But I know this is a potentially controversial opinion. Some Hollow Knight: Silksong players are already acting out against it with an exploit that sends Hornet to the clink for life.

She's too pretty to go to jail! Can't you people see! But, though I'm sad to see little Hornet stuck in The Slab's jail (she doesn't even have an iPad in there) as The Gamer reports, and as YouTuber Kilroy Was Here demonstrates in a recent video, violence begets violence. If you trap Hornet, you also trap your save file and softlock your game.

"My Hornet isn't really in a good state to escape right now," Kilroy Was Here says in his video. She's already acquired the Cling Grip that lets her scamper up walls from Shellwood, but she's missing every other core ability she should have upon willingly entering The Slab. Hornet can't dash, can't fast travel, and so, Kilroy says, "I am on my way to make the world's greatest softlock. Truly locking Hornet in jail forever." Ha! Retribution!

But if you, despite what you've heard, still want to start your career as a Slab prison warden, just don't do things. Don't free the Bell Beast, don't pick up dash, don't kill Sister Splinter upon reaching the Slab through the Wormways. Then, even if you do manage to escape jail, you're still confined – you never activated the fast travel Bellways.

"This is the end of the game," says Kilroy.

No. This is karma.

Hollow Knight Silksong has beat my ass for 11 hours, but it's not too hard – we just have a problem with instant gratification.