Revenge of the Savage Planet dev says "if just the people who have already wishlisted" the game buy it in the next month, "you would get more DLC"

Developers often lament the gulf between the number of people who Wishlist their games and the number of people who actually buy their games when they eventually come out. A Revenge of the Savage Planet developer has joined that chorus and said the team would be able to add on to the sci-fi sequel even further if all those wishlisters clicked 'Buy'.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Revenge of the Savage Planet studio co-founder and creative director Alex Hutchinson said the team "would love to keep working on it." Raccoon Logic's co-op follow-up to Journey to the Savage Planet came out earlier in the summer and got a swell reception - by almost every metric, it's doing well, just not as well as those Wishlist numbers would've indicated.

"We have great plans," Hutchinson continued. "I mean, if just the people who already wishlisted it, if they all converted in the next month, you would get more DLC... So we need to see traction on that, really, to make it work."

A Steam demo that drops on Monday, August 18 should help get even more people through the door, alongside a photo mode and other improvements later on. The team's at least hoping you'll think "this 4 years of effort and 30 people" that made the full game "is worth 2 lattes."

Elsewhere on the savage planet, Hutchinson said he wanted his open world to focus more on density rather than size. "The idea was that you find something interesting to interact with everywhere," he explained previously. If you finish that and you look around, you should at least see two other options for interaction."

