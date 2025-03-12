Retiring Insomniac boss says developers should still tackle new genres, but it's much riskier these days due to time and money

News
By published

Investors and shareholders don't love risk

Rift Apart
(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Insomniac Games used to genre hop every console generation, going from the platformer Spyro to the wacky shooter Ratchet and Clank to the gritty, sci-fi FPS Resistance: Fall of Man. Insomniac CEO Ted Price says in a new interview that this is a lot harder to do these days.

The Insomniac of today is mostly known for the Spider-Man games. It's done a few VR games too, but since 2018 we've had three Spider-Mans (men?) and one Ratchet and Clank game. Still no Resistance reboot or Sunset Overdrive sequel, sadly.

Price says in a Game Maker's Notebook interview on the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences YouTube channel: "Today, games have gotten really big. Many of the larger companies have had to think a lot more cogently about scope and budget and how we get more efficient with how we do things while still delivering what the players want."

A 30-Year Legacy at Insomniac Games - Ted Price Reflects on Retirement | Game Maker's Notebook - YouTube A 30-Year Legacy at Insomniac Games - Ted Price Reflects on Retirement | Game Maker's Notebook - YouTube
Watch On

Insomniac is one of the few companies that's managed to keep its output relatively high even into the PS4 and PS5 era of gaming. Many others, like Naughty Dog, its main rival of the PS1 and PS2 years, have slowed down drastically due to ballooning development times and costs.

In the early days of Insomniac it partnered with Sony, and Price says the company was "appreciative of the opportunities" because they were able to mix things up and make all those varied games we now know and love.

Price isn't all doom and gloom. He says "I don't think the agility has changed at all. Any company who has been developing games [for] a while can make the decision to jump into another genre, learn about it fast, and deliver something that players will want."

However, he does think "the risk profiles have changed significantly. If you really want to compete at the highest level in a particular genre it does take a lot more resources. That includes time, people, money, and that increases risk."

Despite the risk, "I think every single developer who has put out a few games should consider, if they're passionate about it, switching, doing something new. I think that keeps us all engaged and excited about what we do. But at the same time the barriers to entry into a new genre are significantly higher."

There are plenty of examples of developers that made huge genre and tone shifts between games. My favorite example is Creative Assembly going from RTS games to the fantastic first-person horror of Alien Isolation. More of this, please. Hopefully investors and shareholders will allow more devs to let their creative juices flow and give us new, exciting games.

While you're here, check out our list of the best games of all time. There aren't any Insomniac games on there unfortunately, but you should still check them all out.

See more PS5 News
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Ratchet &amp; Clank: Rift Apart
Insomniac founder departing after 30 years of helping bring Spyro, Ratchet, and Spider-Man to life
The Last of Us 2
"Single-player games now cost so much" which is why you need to buy remasters so PlayStation can "keep investing in great new games" according to ex-Sony president
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth screenshot
Veteran Yakuza dev praises Sega for not settling for "safe" games: "It accepts the possibility of failure"
Helldivers 2
"I think life should be interesting": Helldivers 2's game director explains why Arrowhead's "rollercoaster" year was a "privilege," not a curse
A trackers alliance agent cocks her head to the side as she tries to entice you to join the organisation
Former Starfield lead says "people are fatigued" with huge games, and "I'm sorry" because "part of what happened is the success of games like Skyrim and Fallout 4"
Atomfall
Atomfall boss "very familiar" with Baldur's Gate 3 director's frustrations with publishers, as he recalls horror advice that games are "faster to make" if you "make fewer bugs"
Latest in Action Games
Rift Apart
Retiring Insomniac boss says developers should still tackle new genres, but it's much riskier these days due to time and money
Dollman being buckled into a seat in Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima left "a number of clues" in the new Death Stranding 2 trailer, including hints of a day/night cycle
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Ubisoft shareholder plans protest in response to mismanagement, Assassin's Creed Shadows delays, and alleged acquisition talks with Microsoft and EA
Key art for Assassin&#039;s Creed Rogue Remastered showing Shay Patrick Cormac in a black and red outfit that&#039;s a cross between Assassin and Templar armor, with his ship The Morrigan behind him
Assassin's Creed Shadows can wait – I spent 40 hours mopping up the map in the one game in the series everyone skipped
GTA 3 Mobile screenshot showing claude running away from police near a casino
The fan-made Dreamcast version of GTA 3 is looking way better in the latest look, introducing tech that "would’ve previously been a slideshow"
The titular Bayonetta in Bayonetta 2
Devil May Cry and Bayonetta veteran Hideki Kamiya is still leaning on Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's wisdom at new studio Clovers: "I have always made decisions based on his teachings"
Latest in News
Rift Apart
Retiring Insomniac boss says developers should still tackle new genres, but it's much riskier these days due to time and money
Atomfall screenshot
Atomfall dev doesn’t understand how massive development teams manage to keep organised: "How do you organize a game that has 2,000 people working on it?"
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Stardew Valley player bringing a bit of Baldur's Gate 3 to ConcernedApe's farming sim, now with Larian's seal of approval, says they've played over 1,500 hours and will improve the mod
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
Monster Hunter Wilds' final boss is even cooler than we thought: series experts point out attacks stitched together from iconic monsters throughout the series
This is Spinal Tap
First Spinal Tap 2 teaser reveals release date for comedy sequel that’s over 40 years in the making
Superman surrounded by the exploding Krypton.
Absolute Superman #5 puts a devastating new spin on the Man of Steel's origin story
More about action
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot

Ubisoft shareholder plans protest in response to mismanagement, Assassin's Creed Shadows delays, and alleged acquisition talks with Microsoft and EA
Key art for Assassin&#039;s Creed Rogue Remastered showing Shay Patrick Cormac in a black and red outfit that&#039;s a cross between Assassin and Templar armor, with his ship The Morrigan behind him

Assassin's Creed Shadows can wait – I spent 40 hours mopping up the map in the one game in the series everyone skipped
Atomfall screenshot

Atomfall dev doesn’t understand how massive development teams manage to keep organised: "How do you organize a game that has 2,000 people working on it?"
See more latest
Most Popular
Atomfall screenshot
Atomfall dev doesn’t understand how massive development teams manage to keep organised: "How do you organize a game that has 2,000 people working on it?"
Superman surrounded by the exploding Krypton.
Absolute Superman #5 puts a devastating new spin on the Man of Steel's origin story
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Stardew Valley player bringing a bit of Baldur's Gate 3 to ConcernedApe's farming sim, now with Larian's seal of approval, says they've played over 1,500 hours and will improve the mod
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
Monster Hunter Wilds' final boss is even cooler than we thought: series experts point out attacks stitched together from iconic monsters throughout the series
A screenshot of Human Torch in his Marvel Rivals reveal trailer
New Marvel Rivals balance patch only tweaks "a handful of heroes" to maintain the "rich diversity" of the shooter's current strategies, but it also includes a much-needed buff for Human Torch
This is Spinal Tap
First Spinal Tap 2 teaser reveals release date for comedy sequel that’s over 40 years in the making
Poker Face season 2
First Poker Face season 2 trailer sees Natasha Lyonne team up with Yellowjackets, Wicked, and Orange is the New Black stars, sets a May release date
Avowed screenshot showing two companions assisting in combat
Avowed director says Xbox and Microsoft are "very happy" with the reception to its new Obsidian RPG
Counter-Strike 2 release trailer screenshot showing an old-style white desktop PC running the Counter-Strike menu atop a wooden desk
After concerns from Valve, creators of CS:GO mod that aimed to "recreate the 1.6 vibe" are now "auditing the current build" to comply with guidelines
Wild Blue
32 years after Star Fox hit the SNES, one of the shooter's original creators is building an indie spiritual successor