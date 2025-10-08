I picture Rockstar and Nintendo lawyers locking eyes as one bold dev creates slick Zelda meets GTA action game Vice: Magic City Mayhem – "You ain't gettin nowhere without yo s***. Take this"

Earlier this year, I suspect that the legal counsel at Rockstar Games and Nintendo both sensed an unseen disturbance in the air, as if zillions of pixels had been arranged in a way channeling, but not infringing their games. Their eyebrows would've shot up at the reveal of self-professed Zelda-like Vice: Magic City Mayhem – not Vice City: Magic Mayhem, as my brain keeps telling me to write – but then slowly lowered as the nature of this neat little game came into focus.

Developer Jurassic Sunset Games, previously only known for the prototype Punch-Out-like Rumblefest, has cooked up a rare combination: the retro, grungy, iridescent veneer of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City spliced with the top-down, sword-first action of the original Legend of Zelda games. That's not me reading too much into artistic inspirations; that's the opening pitch for the game's Kickstarter.

"A Zelda-like fused with GTA vibes," Jurassic Sunset declares. "A top-down 8-bit retro action/adventure game inspired by Zelda with a GTA: Vice City theme," it clarifies.

Kickstarter is now LIVE! | Vice: Magic City Mayhem Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Explore Magic City and face off against a colorful cast of enemies and bosses to find your top floozy (Princess)," the developer adds, and the parodies only ramp up from there.

My favorite bit is probably a shot in the trailer which sees a gray-haired woman offer our hero, Dutch, some sage advice ahead of his quest. "You ain't getting nowhere without yo shit," she says, before sealing the Zelda overlap with a free sword and a quick, "Take this."

Jurassic Sunset says Vice: Magic City Mayhem is already 80% done; it's seemingly seeking a Kickstarter cushion to get it over the line and cover extra polish. With nearly $7,000 of its $10,000 goal raised with 21 days still to go at the time of writing, it's going pretty well.

On Steam, Vice: Magic City Mayhem boasts of "8 Bitchin' Dungeons" and "ridiculous humor" in a "raunchy adventure." It's old-school Zelda under the hood – sword swipes, bombs and other items, and hearts for life – but the presentation really is like a time-torn GTA, with the cityscape folding in levels like downtown streets and "Bling Kong's Nightclub."

The pixel art is nice and the soundtrack is appropriately crunchy in the trailers, so for just a first look, it's pretty promising. It's coming to all platforms at an unspecified 2026 date. For now, I'm just going to trust that it's gone through the legal checks necessary to ensure it stays comfortably in the realm of original and transformative works, keeping those imagined Rockstar and Nintendo lawyers in cryostasis. There's plenty of precedent for GTA- and Zelda-likes, after all.

