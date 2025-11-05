Former Assassin's Creed and Far Cry lead says the Simpsons game they worked on "is underrated" and "being able to walk around a recreation of Springfield was pretty fun in of itself"

News
By published

No word on if the devs slept nude in an oxygen tent in the belief it might give them development powers

The Simpsons game art showing various characters
(Image credit: EA | Disney)

As The Simpsons take over Fortnite, a designer of 2007's The Simpsons Game argues that it was actually quite underrated.

When someone says "The Simpsons game," a majority of us who are now pushing or have passed the age to put us in elderly status (30) will no doubt think of The Simpsons: Hit and Run, the iconic PS2 game that was effectively GTA: Springfield. Which is funny, because there was literally a game called "The Simpsons Game" released shortly after "The Simpsons Movie" (they were unrelated, however) which released three different versions across six platforms – each with a different box-art (shoutout to the solid DS side-scroller version).

The Simpsons Game designer, Alex Hutchinson (who would later work as the creative director of Assassin's Creed 3 and Far Cry 4), spoke to FRVR about the game, and recalled how it was set into motion: "The core of The Simpsons Game team was The Sims 2 console team." Hutchinson said that after The Sims 2 was a success on console, "we wanted to do something original. So EA had gone, well, that had made a lot of money, it has been a pretty clean development, so they gave us… the reins of The Simpsons Game."

TOPICS
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.