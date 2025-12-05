Path of Exile 2 director doesn't think his action RPG will leave early access in March 2026 after all, and while "I certainly wouldn't want to slip into 2027," he doesn't want to "promise anything"

News
By published

The hope is to go 1.0 within the next calendar year

A screenshot from the Path of Exile 2 opening cinematic trailer, showing a woman shouting.
(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

It seems Path of Exile 2's full release is about to shift yet again. Still in early access, the action RPG was loosely targeting launching into 1.0 in March 2026, but now the game's director, Jonathan Rogers, believes that’s looking increasingly unlikely.

He speaks about it with Eurogamer, and he's candid about his hopes versus reality. "I'm fairly confident that we won't be out of 2026, but as I said, I never want to really completely promise anything," he states. "But I don't think it'll end up being March; we'll have to see."

Though this may be disappointing, it's important to note Path of Exile 2 has only been publicly available for a year, and there are still substantial updates happening. The campaign is still missing two acts, and once those arrive you’ll have the post-story gameplay and whatever other additions the team wants to make.

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.