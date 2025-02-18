Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii review: "Sun, surf, and treasure hunting takes the series to new places at the right time"

The return of beat 'em up combat and Goro Majima are great, while new ship combat refreshes a wealth of side content. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii feels like RGG Studio's most worthwhile spinoff game to date – sun, surf, and treasure hunting takes the series to new places at the right time.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

"What is Yakuza even about?" If you see a video on social media of one of Like a Dragon's more whimsical moments, you can bet this question isn't far from it. Whether on screen or in the comments, it's become the definitive meme of the series. As such, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii may look like a title that only exists to push this joke to breaking point, but after 35 hours I can assure you it’s an excellent installment in its own right.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii sees the return of two iconic franchise ingredients: beat ‘em up combat and protagonist Goro Majima. In contrast to 2024’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – a turn-based RPG led by new main character Ichiban Kasuga – Pirate Yakuza intentionally calls back to older titles, just like 2023’s Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which also sported brawler action and the return of an iconic lead.

However, while Gaiden was a somewhat bite-sized affair with a lower price to reflect this, Majima’s story feels more fleshed out. From sailing and battling it out on the ocean waves, to the enormous in-game Honolulu City map and its seemingly limitless distractions, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is as immersive and time-consuming as the majority of its series siblings.

A pirate’s life for me

(Image credit: Sega)

Fast facts Release date: February 20, 2025

Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Publisher: Sega

After awaking on a sunny beach near Hawaii, memory eclipsed by amnesia, our hero Majima is soon thrust into his new profession. Don’t be fooled, he’s no scallywag. The heart of gold he revealed back in Yakuza 0 (way back in 2015) beats eternal, leading to new friendships and shared ambitions which propel the narrative.

Teaming up with a young boy named Noah and his family, as well as an adorable pet tiger who’s also called Goro, Majima secures a ship, crew and captain status, before setting off to take Noah on an adventure, and also uncover his own reason for being stateside.

The plot – which I won’t spoil, of course – ties into the events of Infinite Wealth, with ex-yakuza working on Nele Island to clear radioactive waste that amassed there during the events of the last game. However, it becomes clear there’s more going on, with talk of a grand old pirate treasure from the past being hidden in nearby treacherous waters.

As unbelievable as the storyline may sound compared to previous Like a Dragon tales, which often feature more grounded crime drama main plots, Pirate Yakuza never feels too far fetched. The fantastical pirate thread runs through comedy and melodrama in healthy measure, always grounding the player with timely doses of human connection and gentle reminders of the stakes involved. It also helps that, owing to his amnesia removing the cynicism built up over years of various struggles, Majima’s outlook on life is more optimistic, making him a more lovable lead to both the player and in-game characters.

Hot in the city

(Image credit: Sega)

Arguably the best character of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the location of Honolulu itself. Returning from Infinite Wealth, it’s the largest of the game’s explorable locations. When first landing back in the Hawaiian capital, it was as if being greeted by an old friend. It’s a place of comfort, bathed in sunshine and full to the brim with minigames.

As you explore the sometimes rainy but almost always cheerful streets, you can say aloha to NPCs to make friends, as well as recruit various people to join your pirate crew – vital for helping out with seafaring missions. Some have strict conditions before they'll sign up, like making a certain number of friends or performing well at minigames, adding more weight to in-game optional activities. There are also crew members who will be familiar to existing fans as an added incentive to bring them aboard.

On the topic of minigames, the list of pastimes is formidable. There are rhythm games like karaoke and cooking, and a Crazy Taxi-inspired delivery game. There are even official retro Sega games available both via in-game arcades and Majima's home console. Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is well known for including games within games, but the satisfaction of being able to load up The Ocean Hunter – the first time the quirky lightgun shooter has been ported to consoles – and enjoy a break from the main narrative can't be understated. Being able to take a break means it can really feel like a vacation.

Always a Yakuza

(Image credit: Sega)

Despite the cheerful holiday vibes, there are plenty of enemies itching for a scrap. Whether on the high seas or under Honolulu city lights, the beat 'em action never ends. Mobs of foes roam the open world and waves, and will chase you down on sight. While your average asshole (they're really called that) will fall faster than a coconut from a tree, don't expect mandatory bosses and optional high-value bounties to be pushovers.

Majima may have lost his memories, but he's got two effective and incredibly fun fighting styles in Mad Dog and Sea Dog. The former is more akin to his previous appearances, with lightning-fast fists and feet, and a tanto knife for bloody blows. This became my default style for most of the game, particularly as I enjoyed being able to summon shadowy clones as my big special move in challenging battles like a pirate Naruto.

Sea Dog sees Majima break out a pair of swords, along with a pistol and a grappling hook, producing a combat style that's how I imagine a Captain Barbossa/Spider-Man hybrid might operate, which is to say it's excellent and no lesser than Mad Dog – I just really like my clones!

(Image credit: Sega)

Ship-to-ship combat plays out slightly differently. While roaming the ocean waves, you'll run into enemy vessels looking to tear you down. While you can flee these encounters, doing so will negatively impact your crew's morale, so you're better off readying the artillery and preparing to board.

Battles begin with an exchange of cannons and machine guns – which can be customized and upgraded as you progress – before you do enough damage to the enemy flagship that you can initiate a deck battle, where a mass brawl plays out until one side has no sailors left standing. The process is akin to a two course meal, with the starter on the waves leading to the main course of melee. The balance is well executed, with more difficult encounters pushing you to utilise every advantage you have.

While there are naval battles during the main campaign, the most arduous await you in the Pirate Coliseum. Be warned, completing every skirmish is no easy task, and will require investment in upgrading both Majima's individual stats, as well as his ship, the Goromaru.

X marks the spot

(Image credit: Sega)

Special delivery (Image credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio) What about the last game? We loved it! In our Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth review we called it "one of the best RPGs [we've] played in years"

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii may feel like a spinoff title more than a mainline entry, despite the wealth of content within, due in part to the main story being shorter than most franchise entries, as well as the protagonist's amnesia leading to what can feel like a dismissal of past characters and events, for the most part.

However it's an unmissable adventure for series veterans. It takes the shorter scope of Like a Dragon Gaiden and adds more quality side content for an overall richer experience, while still retaining a snappier length than Infinite Wealth's enormous RPG scale. Goro Majima takes his place back in the spotlight with ease, thanks in no small part to the excellent voice acting of Hidenari Ugaki (I played the Japanese dub, but Matt Mercer puts in an excellent performance in English too).

(Image credit: Sega)

Giving a series stalwart amnesia to induce a fresh perspective is a gamble, but RGG Studio has pulled it off and produced an adventure that sails up to the line of absurdity without ever losing sight of the heartwarming comedy and gripping drama that has made the series into the absolute powerhouse it is today. Make no mistake, this is a fan game above all, with the new ship combat serving as a novel ingredient alongside a narrative that is well and truly aimed at players who know Goro Majima and the world he has been removed from.

Given how serious Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth can get, a sillier adventure with no less heart feels like a welcome breath of salty sea air. While I love playing as Kiryu and Kasuga, I'm grateful for the time with Majima this game offers. He's hilarious, compassionate, and always up to the challenge. He's an icon, and there's no character in the franchise who deserves more time in the middle of the stage.

Disclaimer Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii was reviewed on PS5, with a code provided by the publisher.

Need more? Check out our best Yakuza games ranking!