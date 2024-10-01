Final Fantasy 16 went all-in on action, so modders are defying Square Enix by cranking up the RPG elements the series is known for

Square Enix's action RPG Final Fantasy 16 puts heavy emphasis on the action. The FF16 modding community is working on changing that — and pretty effectively, too.

When FF16 released in 2023, it was widely praised for revitalizing the series with overwhelming spectacle, arguably its best-ever (action) combat system, and an approachable world. Our 4.5/5 Final Fantasy 16 review agrees. That said, it was also criticized by some for thin RPG elements in a series known for putting out systemically and mechanically deep JRPGs.

Some fans of the series — including me — were disappointed by FF16's threadbare equipment system and loot, in particular. You could go the game's entire, nearly 40-hour campaign without paying much attention to steely protagonist Clive's weapon options, and it wouldn't make a meaningful difference in combat. That can make all the crafting materials that enemies drop redundant, and the same goes for some random field bosses.

Two new mods — Eikonic Equipment and Critical Mode — try to mitigate these perceived issues. The former aims to imbue FF16's powerful Eikon blades with stronger elemental effects, and its modder improves what they feel to be the overpowered base damage.

This in-game issue "is due to the lack of upgrade stages mixed with the desire to make every weapon equal in the endgame," they write in Eikonic Equipment's description. But with the mod equipped, you'll find your array of weapons have more unique base damage and use cases.

Elsewhere, Critical Mode balances the challenge level of FF16's combat, which tends to be button-mash easy in the main-game and incongruously difficult in the Ultimaniac Arcade mode.

"I tried my best to make it as challenging as possible without being unfair," said Critical Mode's creator on X . "It's intended for Arcade Mode, but can be used for the campaign as well."

"The FF16 mod community is really bringing this game to another level already," one fan said , also on X. Now, all that's left for you to do is experience that work for yourself.