Elden Ring Nightreign's The Forsaken Hollows DLC teases a boss fight against 7 enemies, and the community is living in fear: "This fight is either gonna be one of the best, or one of the worst"

Elden Ring Nightreign players are already frightened of its new DLC thanks to one fight that looks like the worst part of every Soulslike game.

The big finish for Sony's first big State of Play Japan show was Nightreign DLC, with FromSoftware introducing a new area, two new classes, and two new bosses to the co-op action RPG. The base game was somewhat of a FromSoftware greatest hits collection, with returning boss fights from previous Soulslikes, and The Forsaken Hollows DLC is set to bring one of the most terrifying bits of past entries with it – the multi-man melee.

One of the boss fights included in the new DLC shows off seven figures all armed with spears, and this evokes the worst part of every Souls game – the dreaded multi-enemy boss fight. Some of these are iconic, like Ornstein and Smough, while some are considered the worst fights in their respective games, like the Skeleton Lords… Deacons of the Deep gets away with it for having a great song attached.

Fans on the Nightreign subreddit are somewhat fearful, with a screenshot posted of the seven enemies captioned, "This fight is either gonna be one of the best, or one of the worst, there is no in between." One user comments that it'll depend on whether this is a boss fight where all seven attack you at once for the ultimate gank, or if they have set patterns to go by where you're required to play carefully.

Another user says FromSoftware has shown that "consistently they aren't very good at making multi-enemy boss fights," while someone else argues "most of their multi-enemy boss fights are good when the 'multi' part is a core design choice and not them slapping two enemies in the same arena and calling it a duo boss" – which, given the Godskin Duo's existence, I'm inclined to agree with.

However, some fans have theorized that this isn't going to end up being a multi-man fight at all, with one user saying, "I feel that the boss fight isn't in truth seven bosses, but yes, that the boss moveset is her cloning herself." Regardless, I know for a fact we'll be seeing complaints from players about this fight the instant they arrive in-game.

