Can't wait for Assassin's Creed Shadows? Here's another action RPG about it's samurai protagonist Yasuke that will "leave you in tears"

Yasuke, history's first Black Samurai and one of two new protagonists in Assassin's Creed Shadows, has been the topic of both some peculiar criticism and passionate excitement - and if you fall into that latter camp, dear reader, I have just the game for you.

Yasuke: A Lost Descendant, as you might have guessed by the name, is a game about the historical figure and one of his descendants who, in an alternate future, is a super-powered, anti-tyrannical anime fighter with some ultra-cool moves. Weirdly enough, the game also shares much in common with Shadows despite their different aesthetics, from the slick parkour movement to the action RPG brawls.

"This story oriented game will take you through the trials and tribulations of our protagonist Tanaka Yasuke and his mission to end the tyranny over N10N-KOKU, which is currently in the hands of the ODA Clan," the game's Steam description explains. "This in-depth story will introduce characters from the past to present, ranging from multiple cultural backgrounds and regions across this new original world."

and if you don't know already, my team and I too are making a game based on YASUKE but more specifically.. a lost descendant of his.its pretty cool and i think you should check it out.it's in the future, has super powers and going to have a storyline that'll leave you in tears https://t.co/0BlYBmChiK pic.twitter.com/8ER1cIdy6lMay 16, 2024

Elsewhere, I'm really intrigued by the "Stance Switching" combat that lets you toggle between three different fighting styles - Lion, Cheetah, and Rhino - each with its own abilities and combos. Mix in ultimate attacks, team-based moves à la Hi-Fi Rush, and the vaulting, wall-running, and swinging we love from Assassin's Creed, and Yasuke: A Lost Descendant is shooting right up my most-anticipated games list.

Developer Dalliance Studios' CEO Will Gwasera tweeted to say that it's "pretty cool" to see Yasuke front and center in the next Assassin’s Creed, despite the "online racism" rearing its head. Gwasera also shed more light on his own game, explaining it's "in the future, has superpowers, and [is] going to have a storyline that’ll leave you in tears."

Yasuke: A Lost Descendant has no release date so far, but you can wishlist it on Steam until it arrives.

