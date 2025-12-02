After a quiet flop and some very loud industry-wide implosion, Shovel Knight dev really needs its new Game Boy-style soulslike to break through: "If we sold, like, 100,000, that's not so good"

It's a terrible night for a curse

Shovel Knight developer, Yacht Club Games, says that it needs its next release, Mina the Hollower, to be a success or the company may have to downsize, forgo independence, or worse, with co-founder Sean Velasco claiming, "It's make-or-break for sure."

Shovel Knight was the first major indie game success on Kickstarter. Raising more than $300,000 over the course of the campaign, Yacht Club earned a lot of goodwill by not only delivering an excellent game, but overdelivering on its stretch goals with three full-game length expansions.