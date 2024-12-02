A trailer for a Lego James Bond video game pitch has just resurfaced, and it's everything you'd expect from a Lego adventure

History is littered with video games we'll never get to play, and now we know a Lego James Bond title is among them.

A video for a Lego James Bond recently surfaced on Reddit and YouTube and was spotted by Eurogamer . The YouTube video and Reddit post have both been removed, but copies of the video still exist on Twitter.

It has everything you'd expect to see in a Lego game, physical comedy, visual gags, and recognizable characters dressed up in Lego's signature blocky attire. My favorite joke in the trailer is a bald villain turning around in a chair while stroking his chicken. I won't write why that's funny, but if you think of another name for a male chicken you'll get it.

The trailer also has everything you'd expect to see in a James Bond game. There are car chases – one is even underwater – cool gadgets like fire-spitting wheels, and witty one-liners. It looks like Daniel Craig's iteration of Bond thanks to the blonde hair and chiseled face. Well, as chiseled as a Lego face can be.

🚨BREAKING🚨: A finalized trailer for a CANCELLED Lego game based on the 'James Bond' franchise has been leaked! Source: https://t.co/IyuvA1f4Y9 https://t.co/oD1av4u79y pic.twitter.com/iheT5j8X6WNovember 30, 2024

According to one commenter on Reddit, the trailer was "produced as a pitch for The Lego group to convince them to give the OK for a full game," but, unfortunately, "TLG decided Bond wasn't suitable and vetoed the project."

The trailer has the Traveller's Tales logo on it at the end, which is the British video game developer responsible for the original Lego Star Wars and has worked on loads of Lego games since. It also made Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex, which is the first Crash game I ever played. It would have been great to see the company's take on Bond, as he's a British icon.

While you can't play the James Bond game, you should check out the best Lego games of all time to ease your pain.