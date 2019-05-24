How to get Fortnite Fortbyte 16, found in a desert house with too many chairs

It's time to go looking for Fortnite Fortbyte 16, and your starting clue for this one is that it's found in a desert house with too many chairs. We all know by now that the desert biome is in the south east corner of the island, which helps narrow things down for us, but there are still a number of places featuring houses that need to be checked. Ignore the main built up area of Paradise Palms, as we instead need to turn our attention to the small group of houses near the south coast, which some players affectionately refer to as Westworld. If you're not familiar with this place, we've marked the latest Fortnite Fortbyte location on the map below:

As you approach this group of buildings, you should be able to spot a red building to the south with many chairs piled in the doorways and spilling out of the windows! Smash your way inside at ground floor level, then head through to the rear bedroom where you'll discover Fortnite Fortbyte 16 hovering in the corner above a floor bedroll.

You don't need to perform any dances or emotes for this one - just snatch it up to add it to your collection, then you're free to explore the many other houses in the area which have plenty of chests to scoop up some sweet loot.