Former Fable dev Stardew Valley-like RPG is out next month

Stunning Stardew Valley-like Kynseed, which was worked on by some of Fable's former developers, is getting a full release next month.

Originally released back in 2018, life sim sandbox RPG Kynseed is finally leaving early access on December 6, 2022. If you weren't already drawn in by the game's gorgeous pixel art style, enchanting world, or varied gameplay - maybe the fact that it was created by a group of developers who previously worked on the classic RPG Fable is enough to convince you to give it a go.

The game starts with players planting a mystical acorn that grows into a family tree, in both the literal and figurative sense. With each choice players make, the tree grows another branch which can later go on to affect the later generations of your family. Day to day, players can farm, raise a family, open a shop, and explore their surroundings. The fun doesn't stop once your character's time comes to an end either, as players can continue to build their world as their former character's children.

Things get a little more RPG-like and a little less life sim however once you start exploring the world more. The land of Quill is also home to a number of mysterious characters, and fairy tale creatures for you to battle. To help you with this, you can use your farm to grow ingredients for food and potions, plus craft anything else you'll need on your travels. Just like Stardew Valley, players can also form relationships with the townsfolk and unlock the truth about the world as they progress through the game.

Kynseed is will release for PC on December 6, 2022. If you'd like to see what all the fuss is about before that though, you can still check out the game's Steam page (opens in new tab) to experience it ahead of release via early access.

