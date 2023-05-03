Final Fantasy 16 fans think its Ifrit is the best one yet

Final Fantasy fans we may have Ifrit's best iteration yet after Final Fantasy 16 unveiled its best look at the Summon yet.

Earlier this week, Final Fantasy 16's English-facing Twitter account displayed the art of Ifrit in all its (his?) glory. The redesigned Ifrit has a decidedly darker demeanour to it than ever before, with glowing cold blue eyes standing out from the fiery scars punctuating its figure.

pic.twitter.com/J2O8UnsMGPMay 2, 2023 See more

The new art has got Final Fantasy fans debating if this is Ifrit's best design yet. The subreddit post seen just below has well over one thousand upvotes at the time of writing, meaning a lot of people concur that this might be Ifrit's most exciting redesign yet in its extensive history.

"8 and 10 have always had my favorite summons designs but I really like the designs of 16 from what we’ve seen from that recent art release," writes one user in agreement. "16's summons are looking really cool. I love their designs from what I've seen so far," chimes in another user.

Some users also think it's the "scariest" Ifrit we've seen yet in the Final Fantasy series. Considering the towering Eikon is meant to represent fire in Final Fantasy 16, a scary visage is probably fitting. There's also some comparisons being drawn to the iconic Balrog from The Lord of the Rings, which Ifrit would probably be flattered by.

Right now, this Ifrit seems to be giving Final Fantasy 8 and 10's iterations a run for their money, among this portion of the fanbase at least. Perhaps Final Fantasy 16 will be remembered fondly for its Eikons come launch, but we'll have to wait until June 22 to find out for sure.

Check out our Final Fantasy 16 pre-order guide if you want to get your hands on the elusive Collector's Edition.