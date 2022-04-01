Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.1 release date has finally been revealed

Final Fantasy 14's patch 6.1 finally has a release date, pencilled in for April 12.

As revealed in the Letter from the Producer Live earlier today, Final Fantasy 14's first post-Endwalker patch has a firm release date. No, this isn't an April Fool's joke, and patch 6.1 will actually be with us just later this month on April 12, carrying on the story of the Scions after Endwalker.

#FFXIV Patch 6.1, Newfound Adventure, will be arriving on Tuesday, April 12!Watch the trailer in high resolution on YouTube! ▶️ https://t.co/zmtrq08acl pic.twitter.com/aHWxXGHOrrApril 1, 2022 See more

The full trailer for Newfound Adventure delves into what we can expect from the new story patch. We see Estinien receiving a mysterious new map, followed by the Scions battling their way through brand new territory, which we can pretty safely assume will be new Dungeons in the new patch.

The new trailer also confirms that many of our former allies through the Haedalyn and Zodiark arc will be returning for the new adventure. We can see the likes of Krile, G'raha Tia, Thancred, and others throughout the new trailer, so we'll be accompanied by our loveable Scions after Endwalker's climactic events.

The whole Letter from the Producer Live was dedicated to patch 6.1 for Final Fantasy 14. Director Naoki Yoshida recapped several details we already knew about the forthcoming update's contents, including the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures quest line, the new Tribal quests, and much more.

In short, there's a lot to get stuck into the new patch, and there isn't even that long to wait until Newfound Adventure is here. Yoshida even said that the new patch is a "hefty" one in terms of story, with plenty of cutscenes to savor, as we embark on a brand new storyline with the Scions on April 12.

