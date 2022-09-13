Final Fantasy 14 nerfs a boss because the dev team were too good at beating it

A new Final Fantasy 14 Raid just got nerfed because the dev team were too good at beta testing it.

Earlier today on September 13, Square Enix published a brand new update (opens in new tab) for Final Fantasy 14. This update, just like all the others between big numbered patches, was light on additions, but one crucial update, as you can see just below, was the fact that the health of the boss in the latest Savage Raid has been reduced.

No way........ pic.twitter.com/Nh9AOlbROkSeptember 13, 2022 See more

This is because the dev team responsible for playtesting and balancing out the Savage Raid boss Hephaistos were simply too good. No, that's not an exaggeration - that's literally the reason Square Enix has deemed for the health of the new Savage Raid boss being set too high in the first place.

Our team's performance proved to be higher than usual. pic.twitter.com/U61y1CGihzSeptember 13, 2022 See more

Simply put, the dev team responsible for balancing the new Raid boss spent a lot more time than usual playtesting the new Savage Raid, which was added shortly after patch 6.2 last month. Due to this unwavering dedication, the dev team simply got too good at beating Hephaistos over and over again.

I cannot fucking believe they just implied their balance team was too good at the game so they had to nerf it for the player base oh my BRUHSeptember 13, 2022 See more

This sure is one of the more creative reasons for statistical adjustments in a game that we've ever encountered. In all, the HP of Hephaistos is being lowered by merely one percent, which might not sound like a great deal, but when taking into account the extreme difficulty of the Savage-tier Raid to begin with, every little really does help struggling players.

Fans recently discovered a giant red eye in the back of the new Final Fantasy 14 Raid, and no one can really work out what it's doing there.