Final Fantasy 14 gives Fall Guys official MMO lore, and it's deeply cursed

The Final Fantasy 14 team has gone the extra mile to make sure the recent Fall Guys collaboration makes sense in the world of Eorzea, which is a lovely touch until you realize some of the unhinged lore the MMO now has as a result.

After you head to Final Fantasy 14’s spin on the Gold Saucer to talk to the necessary people to gain access to the Fall Guys-style mini-games, you’ll enter a suitable vibrant room with familiar music. You’re then free to walk up to someone – called the Beankeep – behind the desk to finish an introductory quest. There are several things you can ask them for the sake of small talk, including what the deal is with those strange creatures who are wandering around.

In reply, they explain that they were found wandering about the Gold Saucer and that they’re unsure of the Beans’ origin, though it doesn’t influence how taken they are with them. That said, they do lightly suggest they could be Voidsent, Seedkin, or something else entirely.

If you need a quick refresher, Voidsent are beings of the void that have been starved of their lifeforce whereas Seedkins are basically angry sentient flora. Two things that are morbidly at odds with the Beans’ adorable appearance, then.

That’s not all the Final Fantasy 14 team has done to make Fall Guys Eorzea ready, though. As you can see with the fetching Fall Guys-inspired headgear, the writing has been changed to Eorzean.

The efforts certainly haven’t gone unnoticed by the community either.

SE employee, shaking in a corner: “Y-Yoshida-san, we can just have the Fall Guys collab, we don’t need to write any lore for-“Yoshi-P, hovering and brandishing a scythe: “The Fall Guys might be Voidsent and they exist in the same world as Emet-Selch forever now.”October 31, 2023 See more

Now, that’s not all the collaboration had added to the game. Anyone who plays Final Fantasy 14 will tell you that the cutest minions and mounts often have the most unhinged dialogue. Just look at the Fatter Cat’s journal entry.

The Bean minion is, of course, no exception.

“Little is known about these mysterious life forms that suddenly appeared in the Gold Saucer apart from the fact that they love to race, and this specimen has apparently decided that it wants to race you without end,” the journal entry reads. “Rumor has it that underneath its rotund exterior is a skeleton that looks like a nightmarish amalgam of man and bird, but there is no ready way to determine the truth.”

If you weren’t around for Fall Guys at its peak, various social media banter led developer Mediatonic to reveal what’s going on under your character’s suit. Oh boy, was that a mistake.

Well, you asked for it...This is official lore nowRemember: • Human shown for scale• Fall Guys are 183cm (6ft)• This Fall Guy is happy, look into his eyes• We can't take it backOfficial Fall Guys Artwork by Senior Concept Artist:https://t.co/OgiS6WXzno pic.twitter.com/eCLJu1DBpPSeptember 23, 2020 See more

"Actually, yeah, them being voidsent makes more sense when you remember this monstrosity," one fan says.

We did this, and now the meme is forever etched into Final Fantasy 14.

Meanwhile, the Final Fantasy 14 x Fall Guys event has also kicked up netcode frustrations that have been lingering over the MMO for the past 10 years.