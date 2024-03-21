Farewell North is like Okami meets Flower, and it's set in the Scottish Highlands

There are a fair few games that task you with returning color to the world you play in, but Farewell North lets you do it as a dog - and it's set in the beautiful Scottish Highlands. This game looks inspired by the likes of Journey, Flower, and Okami, and it might just be the wholesome game that makes you want to grab your camping gear and head to Scotland.

Thanks to a new trailer shown off during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, we now know this adorable title is coming to PC, Switch, and Xbox on August 15.

Farewell North takes you on an atmospheric trip into Scotland's northern wilderness, where you'll be let loose as a border collie traveling with his owner. While you explore land and sea in this open world experience, you can help to free wildlife you come across. All the while, the game's narrative themes of saying farewell will slowly unravel.

According to Mooneye, Farewell North's story focuses on your owner's declining mental state as she battles with her emotions after a tragic loss. All color has left her world so it's up to you to bring it back as you aid her on her journey. If that doesn't sound like a perfect way for gamers to explore the beautiful bond between humans and dogs, we don't know what is.

For a game that sees you play as a dog, the upcoming Mooneye Studios title seems to have a perfect pedigree. Not only is the developer based in Edinburgh, Scotland, and has the game's scenic locals on their doorstep, but the publisher has experience with playable pets. Mooneye created the canine-loving Lost Ember back in 2019, and published Smushi Come Home in 2023, a game where you play as an adorable little mushroom.

Moreover, the musical accouterments to this Highland adventure seem to be a perfect fit as well. Composer John Konsolakis has an Austin Wintory-like sound to his orchestration, which clearly lends itself to this type of chilled-out exploration game.

For those who can't wait until August 15, there is a playable demo for Farewell North available now on Steam.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.