Extraction 2 director teases possible spin-off movie

Warning: Extraction 2 spoilers below!

Extraction 2 director Sam Hargrave wants fans to revisit a certain scene in the film – as it may be the key to a potential spin-off movie about Nik (Golshifteh Farahani) and Yaz (Adam Bessa).

"Here's a fun kind of spoiler alert. We did this scene that was in and out, and it was out, and it was in – where Nik is talking, she brings in the strudels to the mum and kid who are in the bed in Vienna, and they have a talk about second chances," Hargrave told Collider.

Extraction 2 sees the return of Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) who, after being presumed dead, is back for another high-octane mission.

"That was a scene that was kind of in, it was out, but we left it in because one, it means multiple meanings; she's talking, yes, about the kid, but she's also talking about Rake, and she's also talking about the son. And we threw a line in there when she's kind of empathising with the mum, and saying, 'I know what it feels like, I've been there,'" he continued. "It's subtle, it's an Easter egg, but that's kind of hinting towards her and Yaz's own spin-off movie. So we're gonna get to follow them."

Unfortunately, Yaz is killed in Extraction 2... so the spin-off would have to be a prequel of sorts that takes place before the events of the film.

