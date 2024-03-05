Star Wars legend Ewan McGregor is trapped in a hotel in first trailer for long-awaited thriller series

The first trailer for A Gentleman in Moscow has arrived.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov (Ewan McGregor) is condemned to house arrest in an attic room in the Hotel Metropool after the Russian Revolution. Alexander meets a little girl named Nina Kulikova (Alexa Goodall) who also resides at the hotel and knows its ins and outs – and even has a secret key to every door. Together the two appear to plot an escape – although the stakes are dire.

The cast includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Leah Harvey, Johnny Harris, Paul Ready, John Hefferman, Lyes Salem, Fehinti Balogun, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Dee Ahluwalia, and Anatasia Hille. Sam Miller (I May Destroy You) is set to direct each episode with each teleplay written by Ben Vanstone (All Creatures Get Small, The English Game).

The series, created by Vanstone, is an adaptation of the 2016 best-selling novel of the same name by author Amor Towles. The book begins on the day after the Count's arrest, and chronicles some sixteen years into his imprisonment. Though the Count is fictional, the historic Hotel Merpool – is not. An adaptation was first announced in 2017, with Kenneth Branagh set to star as Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov. Tom Harper (Wild Rose, Peaky Blinders) was initially set to serve as director and showrunner.

A Gentleman in Moscow is set to hit Paramount Plus on March 29, 2024. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.