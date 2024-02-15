Marvel and Westworld stars' hit supernatural show announces supersized final season with new trailer

Evil has announced its fourth and final season – and four additional episodes – on Paramount Plus, along with a new teaser trailer.

"We want to thank Paramount Plus for giving us four bonus episodes to end Evil in the world in style,” said Robert and Michelle King (creators of The Good Wife and The Good Fight) who also serve as showrunners. "We will miss this show and cast. In many ways it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast Evil. See you in May."

Per the official synopsis, Evil is a "psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion." The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries – which includes supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings. Plus, there's a sleep-paralysis demon named George (Marti Matulis) who just kind of hangs around and does TikTok dances.

The series stars Katja Herbers (Westworld), Mike Colter (Jessica Jones, The Defenders), Aasif Mandvi (The Brink), Michael Emerson (Lost), and Christine Lahti (The Blacklist) – who can be seen in the brief teaser. The show was greenlit for a fourth season back in 2022, but production was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The extra four episodes are set to begin filming soon.

The fourth and final season of Evil is set to hit Paramount Plus in May. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.