Nicolas Cage just wants to surf but keeps getting bullied by locals in bizarre trailer for new thriller being compared to Midsommar

The first trailer for The Surfer has arrived - and it's just as weird as we expected.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Cage's protagonist returns to his beachside hometown in Australia - but they don't want him there. Cage is determined to surf at the beach he's always known and loved, but the locals keep telling him, "Don't live here, don't surf here." There's lots of dramatic shots of Cage looking angrily and longingly - and there's one scene of him laughing maniacally. Cage Rage is back, baby! Oh, also, his character has no real name, and according to IMDb, is just known as "The Surfer."

THE SURFER | Official Trailer | In theaters May 2nd - YouTube Watch On

Per the official synopsis, "the Surfer decides to remain at the beach, declaring war against those in control of the bay. But as the conflict escalates, the stakes spin wildly out of control, taking him to the edge of his sanity."

Lorcan Finnegan (Vivarium) directs from a screenplay by Thomas Martin (Prime Target). The cast includes Julian McMahon as Scally, Nic Cassim as the Bum, Miranda Tapsell as the Photographer, Alexander Bertrand as Pitbull, Justin Rosniak as the Cop, Rahel Romahn as the Estate Agent, Finn Little as the Kid, and Charlotte Maggi as Jenny.

The Surfer first premiered during the Midnight Screenings section at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. The thriller currently holds an impressive 88% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with one review comparing the film to Midsommar.

The Surfer hits theaters on May 2. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.