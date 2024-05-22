New heist thriller that sounds like Heat meets Sicario lines up a reunion for Marvel stars

A new heist thriller has seemingly found its leads in Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, it will be an adaptation of the novella Crime 101 from prolific US thriller novelist Don Winslow.

Per Deadline, the film already has Hemsworth down to star and produce following on from his scene-stealing performance in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Now Bruce Banner star Ruffalo is circling the other role, as a follow-up for his Oscar nomination for Poor Things.

Based on a novella by Winslow, the story has familiar vibes for fans of Michael Mann’s Heat and Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario. It follows a detective called Lou Lubesnick as he tries to track down those responsible for a series of jewelry thefts on the Pacific Coast of America. Police have linked the crimes to Colombian cartels, but Lou thinks another man is behind the thefts, and zeroes in on the mastermind who is out to settle one final score.

This isn’t the first time we’ve had an update on the movie as Pedro Pascal was previously linked to the film, but that casting fell through. If Ruffalo is cast, it would mark a reunion with Hemsworth, who he last starred with in Avengers: Endgame.

The pair haven't officially signed up for any more Marvel movies yet, although it's likely they'll be back for more Avengers films. Hemsworth previously shared his frustration with his last performance as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, which he says "didn't stick the landing".

