Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has perfect response to being cast as Invincible's Powerplex: "Just another role being traumatized"

News
By published

The actor is no stranger to playing characters with tragic stories

Powerplex in Invincible
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Aaron Paul recently joined Prime Video's popular animated series Invincible as Powerplex, an emotionally unstable character who seeks revenge against the lead superhero Mark Grayson.

The Breaking Bad actor is no stranger to playing characters going through really tough situations, so this new role was right up his alley. "Just another role being traumatized, you know?," he told Rotten Tomatoes during a recent appearance at SXSW when asked what it was like to voice Powerplex.

Jokes aside, the actor said he is "super proud" to be a part of the superhero show. "I mean, what a masterpiece in animation. They’re just not afraid to just go there", he said.

Powerplex was introduced in season 3, episode 6, as a delusional scientist who irrationally blames Mark for the deaths of his sister and niece, and his thirst for revenge eventually leads to the deaths of his wife and son. He is now one of the show's main villains, and we expect to see him back for Invincible season 4.

Aaron Paul is best known for playing drug-dealer Jesse Pinkman opposite Bryan Cranston's Walter White in Breaking Bad, and voicing Todd in Bojack Horseman, two characters with their fare share of tragic circumstances. Paul's comments about "being traumatized" by the roles he plays are self-explanatory for those familiar with his acting career.

The actor will be seen next in Shudder's sci-fi horror Ash, co-starring 3 Body Problem's Eiza González, which is receiving very positive reviews ahead of its theatrical release this week. The film follows a woman who wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, and she must decide if she can trust the man sent to rescue her.

For more, check out our list of the best upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond in cinemas.

See more TV Shows News
Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Invincible season 3
Invincible season 3 adds more to its superpowered cast including Breaking Bad and Marvel stars, as fan theories about their redacted roles run wild
Invincible season 3
Invincible keeps asking Bryan Cranston to star, and he keeps turning them down: "That has become our tradition"
Invincible season 3
Star Steven Yeun is now playing 18 more characters in Invincible, because clearly one wasn't enough
Invincible season 3
Invincible season 3 review: "Bigger, better, faster, stronger"
Mark in Invincible season 3
Two years after first teasing it, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has arrived in Invincible – and he could be the show's best villain yet
Mark Grayson in his blue suit in Invincible season 3
Invincible season 3 reviews, cast everything else you need to know about the Prime Video series
Latest in Superhero Shows
Powerplex in Invincible
Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has perfect response to being cast as Invincible's Powerplex: "Just another role being traumatized"
Conquest in Invincible season 3
Invincible creator "didn't hesitate" to include that Walking Dead reunion in the season 3 finale: "It’s a nice bit of justice"
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3's finale is one of the highest-rated TV episodes of all time on IMDb, second to only Breaking Bad's Ozymandias
Jack Quaid as Hughie in The Boys
Jack Quaid’s favorite The Boys moment is an iconic scene that was actually more dangerous than you think
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible fans are reeling from the season 3 finale, calling it the best episode of the Amazon show and some of the best animated TV ever
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible proves how comic accurate episode 7 is with a mind-blowing side by side comparison
Latest in News
Powerplex in Invincible
Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has perfect response to being cast as Invincible's Powerplex: "Just another role being traumatized"
The Russo brothers
The Russo brothers defend use of AI in The Electric State: "There’s a lot of finger-pointing and hyperbole because people are afraid"
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Solo Leveling just broke a Crunchyroll record we thought would never be beaten
Novocaine
The Boys star Jack Quaid is fans' top pick to play Max Payne after his new action movie, but the actor admits he's never played the games
Dark Souls: Remastered
Dark Souls Remastered seamless co-op is officially coming from the creator behind the same Elden Ring mod, and it's set to include everything from PvP to scaling
The Apex Predator in horror game Repo.
After blowing up on Steam, indie horror hit Repo confirms its first major update will include a new map and a 'duck bucket'
More about superhero shows
Conquest in Invincible season 3

Invincible creator "didn't hesitate" to include that Walking Dead reunion in the season 3 finale: "It’s a nice bit of justice"
Invincible season 3 ending

Invincible season 3's finale is one of the highest-rated TV episodes of all time on IMDb, second to only Breaking Bad's Ozymandias
The Russo brothers

The Russo brothers defend use of AI in The Electric State: "There’s a lot of finger-pointing and hyperbole because people are afraid"
See more latest
Most Popular
The Russo brothers
The Russo brothers defend use of AI in The Electric State: "There’s a lot of finger-pointing and hyperbole because people are afraid"
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Solo Leveling just broke a Crunchyroll record we thought would never be beaten
Bugs Bunny
Warner Bros. removes nearly 40 years of Looney Tunes shorts from streaming service Max, a year after the studio canned Coyote vs. Acme
Nintendo Switch 2 next to TV with controller grip and JoyCons hovering
Weeks before the Switch 2 Direct, updated Nintendo patent shows AI upscaling technology that could give the next console more in common with the PS5 Pro than expected
Novocaine
The Boys star Jack Quaid is fans' top pick to play Max Payne after his new action movie, but the actor admits he's never played the games
Dark Souls: Remastered
Dark Souls Remastered seamless co-op is officially coming from the creator behind the same Elden Ring mod, and it's set to include everything from PvP to scaling
The Electric State
Despite The Electric State's $300 million price tag on Netflix, the Russos say it "doesn't make a ton of sense to continue to spend that way"
The Apex Predator in horror game Repo.
After blowing up on Steam, indie horror hit Repo confirms its first major update will include a new map and a 'duck bucket'
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers hope that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are a "new beginning" for the MCU
John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
John Boyega reveals Tom Cruise actually helped him get cast in Star Wars