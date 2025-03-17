Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has perfect response to being cast as Invincible's Powerplex: "Just another role being traumatized"

Aaron Paul recently joined Prime Video's popular animated series Invincible as Powerplex, an emotionally unstable character who seeks revenge against the lead superhero Mark Grayson.

The Breaking Bad actor is no stranger to playing characters going through really tough situations, so this new role was right up his alley. "Just another role being traumatized, you know?," he told Rotten Tomatoes during a recent appearance at SXSW when asked what it was like to voice Powerplex.

Jokes aside, the actor said he is "super proud" to be a part of the superhero show. "I mean, what a masterpiece in animation. They’re just not afraid to just go there", he said.

Powerplex was introduced in season 3, episode 6, as a delusional scientist who irrationally blames Mark for the deaths of his sister and niece, and his thirst for revenge eventually leads to the deaths of his wife and son. He is now one of the show's main villains, and we expect to see him back for Invincible season 4.

Aaron Paul is best known for playing drug-dealer Jesse Pinkman opposite Bryan Cranston's Walter White in Breaking Bad, and voicing Todd in Bojack Horseman, two characters with their fare share of tragic circumstances. Paul's comments about "being traumatized" by the roles he plays are self-explanatory for those familiar with his acting career.

The actor will be seen next in Shudder's sci-fi horror Ash, co-starring 3 Body Problem's Eiza González, which is receiving very positive reviews ahead of its theatrical release this week. The film follows a woman who wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, and she must decide if she can trust the man sent to rescue her.

