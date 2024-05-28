Haunting of Bly Manor star responds to missing out on Fantastic Four role, praising Pedro Pascal: "I can’t think of a better actor to play Reed"

Actor Rahul Kohli was up for Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot – but says Pedro Pascal is the right man for the job.

"Yeah, I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it but I didn’t get it, is the important thing. But on good days, I see the Constantine," Kohli told Salaam Nerds. “It will flare up once and again. And, I love all of them. On good days, you’re like, ‘Man, I’m wanted!’ People really want to see. You’re the guy that people will shout out for anything. On bad days, ‘It’s a reminder that you’re not the guy. You’re not there. These are the roles you’ll never get.’ So, it’s sweet and it’s perspective. It’s how you feel about yourself."

Marvel announced the official line-up on Valentine's Day, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Bn Grimm aka The Thing. After Kohli's interview, the news of his almost-casting went viral – especially given that the actor has been fan-cast in the role for quite some time. Kohli then took to his personal Instagram to clarify his statements.

"This is being blown way out of proportion. I said during a podcast, 'I didn't get it.' I didn't say I was in the running or I lost to Pedro Pascal or I was being considered or close to being in it" Kohli said. "I just didn't get it and it was a part of a larger point about fan-casting and mental health. As for the role, Pedro is one of my favorite actors out there, a lovely person, and I can't think of a better actor to play Reed. We were never 'up against each other.' I was never even in his league to begin with. I'm stoked for him and can't wait to watch!"

Kohli is perhaps best known for his roles in Mike Flanagan's various Netflix projects, including The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and the Fall of the House of Usher. He's also set to appear in Flanagan's feature-length Stephen King adaptation The Life of Chuck, which stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character who, after dying, travels back in time to review his entire life.

