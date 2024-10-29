New Netflix feature allows you to save and share the best scenes from your favorite movies and shows

Ever wanted to relive your favorite Netflix scenes at the click of a button? Well, a new feature on the streamer means you can now easily bookmark, share, and revisit moments from movies and shows via your phone.

Moments, which launched yesterday (October 28) on iOS and is coming soon to Android, allows subscribers to save scenes with a button that can be found next to the 'speed' and 'episodes' buttons at the bottom of your screen. Prior to the introduction of Moments, if users tried to screenshot movies or shows on the platform, they'd be met with an image of a black screen.

Per an article on Netflix's editorial platform Tudum , "All you have to do is tap Moments at the bottom of your screen, and it’ll automatically save to your My Netflix tab. You can revisit your Moments anytime on your phone, and if you rewatch the episode or film, it will start playing right from the scene you bookmarked."

The article continues, "Sharing Moments on Instagram, Facebook, and other social platforms is just as easy. You can share a Moment as you create it or, from the My Netflix tab, you can select a scene and tap to share it across all of your platforms."

According to Netflix, the feature will "hopefully expand" in the future. So, while it's not available on desktop just yet, it might be eventually.

