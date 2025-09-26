Star Wars just introduced a lightsaber that makes Darth Maul's double blades look like child's play: "That lightsaber just upgraded from legendary to absolutely unhinged"

A new type of lightsaber is making a debut in the upcoming new season of Star Wars: Visions, and fans can't get enough of it. Featured for only a few seconds in the newly released Volume 3 trailer, it's formed by at least a dozen small lightsabers, making it one of the deadliest and most complex versions of the iconic Star Wars weapon we've ever seen.

The scene is featured in the animated short film The Duel: Payback, a sequel to The Duel, which was included in Volume 1 of the Disney Plus show. Both were made by the Japanese animation studio Kamikaze Douga, along with studio ANIMA.

"That lightsaber just upgraded from ‘legendary’ to ‘absolutely unhinged'," wrote one user reacting to the clip on Twitter, while others called it a "biblically accurate lightsaber".

A lot of fans mentioned the legendary General Grievous, who is able to use several of his stolen Jedi lightsabers at the same time thanks to his multiple robotic arms. "General Grievous would be proud," commented one user.

New type of lightsaber shown in ‘STAR WARS VISIONS’ Volume 3. pic.twitter.com/hsaGsbjDKqSeptember 26, 2025

We'll get to see more of this new lightsaber design in The Duel: Payback, which will be included in Volume 3. "With the help of some unexpected allies, Ronin faces off against his greatest foe – a twisted Jedi known as the Grand Master who is bent on revenge," reads the official synopsis.

The short film follows The Duel, which was "the strongest effort" in Volume 1 according to our Star Wars: Visions review from 2021. "A Kurosawa-inspired take on the oldest of tropes: the Ronin (Brian Tee) wanderer blows into town and aims to defeat evil – or die trying."

"The swordplay, intricate footwork, and crushing swings all leap off the screen in ways that simply can’t be replicated in live-action, even with world-class CGI and Disney’s bottomless pit of money," continued the review, calling the short film "a work of art". We expect nothing less of its sequel.

Star Wars: Visions season 3 is releasing on Disney Plus on October 29. While you wait, check out our rundown of all the upcoming new Star Wars movies and shows that are in the works.